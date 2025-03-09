“It's always about the money” - NFL fans react to Myles Garrett agreeing to stay in Cleveland on $40,000,000 salary

NFL fans have swamped social media with comments following Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett signing a record-breaking contract extension. The four-year contract is valued at $40 million annually and features $123.5 million in guaranteed cash. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garrett is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The Sunday announcement ended weeks of speculation following Garrett's trade request in early February. The four-year contract extension, which has a no-trade clause, keeps him with the Browns until 2030.

This extension follows just two days after news broke that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam rejected Myles Garrett's request to meet with him over his trade demands. The team was reportedly unwilling to trade their defensive cornerstone.

Most fans saw the move as Garrett prioritizing money over championship hopes:

"It's always about the money. And when they say it's not about the money, that's exactly when it's all about the money," one of the fans wrote on X.

"I guess money talks when you'll settle for playing on a sh*t team.," another fan chimed in.

"Garrett made his choice. Money vs a championship," wrote a third fan.

More fan reactions started pouring in:

"The browns never gonna win big one, they have a reckless spending problem..it only make sense if they’re a contender.," one fan posted.

"Mighty in strength Mediocre in desire," another posted.

"Remember kids, money can’t buy you happiness. He should’ve came to Philly," said one fan.

Eagles lose out as Browns lock up Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett is staying at the Cleveland Browns. (Credits: IMAGN)

The four-year extension ends speculation about Myles Garrett leaving to join teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have needs at the edge rusher as they look toward 2025 free agency.

NBC Sports Philadelphia broke the news that the Eagles' GM Howie Roseman had indicated earlier, via statements during the NFL Combine last month, that the team was not well-positioned to handle a deal of this magnitude.

Cleveland's signing secures their defensive cornerstone, Myles Garrett, who has registered double-digit sacks for seven straight seasons. Last season, despite the Browns' 3-14 record, which put them at the bottom of the AFC North, Garrett accumulated 47 tackles and 14 sacks.

The Browns possess the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL Draft and have the ability to possibly fix their quarterback situation as they try to become playoff contenders.

