“It’s those sorry, nauseating, disgusting fans” - Stephen A. Smith roasts Dallas Cowboys once again

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about his dislike of the Dallas Cowboys fan base. For America's Team, you either love them or you hate them. There is no in-between.

This is the case for Smith, who regularly finds joy when the Cowboys lose or if an off-field drama curtails their shot at a Super Bowl. His best piece of commentary came back in 2019 when Dallas lost to the winless New York Jets 24-22.

The NFC East team started the season off well, winning their first three games before hitting the skids. Dallas lost to New Orleans and the Packers before facing the Jets. In true Dallas fashion, they dropped a game they should have won. Smith, who was talking on The Stephen A. Smith show back in 2019, took great delight at the loss.

Smith said:

“I love me some Jerry Jones, and that guy Stephen Jones, he ain’t a bad dude either. It’s you Cowboy fans that I can’t stand. It’s you Cowboy fans that get on my last nerve. It’s you Cowboys fans that usually make me want to throw up."

“As I sit here now, appearing as if I’m wallowing in the misery of the Dallas Cowboys, it’s not Jerry Jones. That’s my buddy. It’s not his son, Stephen Jones. We going to go out for a drink sometime soon, and it's going to be on me. What it's really about is those sickening, disgusting, nauseating Cowboy fans out there."

Smith added:

“And I gotta tell you something, when I put on this hat and you hear my drool as I talk about, 'Y’all, I have to admit, it gives me great pleasure."

Cowboys divide opinion among fanbases

Dak Prescott in the Wildcard round against the 49ers

No team in the NFL creates as much discussion or divides opinion as much as the Dallas Cowboys. Having one of the best stadiums in the league and an owner who speaks publicly after every game (most owners do not), the Cowboys are always in the media spotlight.

As far as fans go, you either love them or hate them. For fans of opposing teams, the general consensus is, when Dallas loses, it is a great day, and fans take great joy in the fact that "America's Team" lost.

If Dallas wins, however, the fans will let the rest of the league know it. This is, perhaps, why Smith gets so offside with the fanbase. But that is the great thing about sports. Fans can support their team in anyway they see fit, and more often than not, it creates great theater.

Edited by Windy Goodloe