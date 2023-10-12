J.J. Watt believes Max Verstappen's domination has made it 'less enticing' to watch F1

J.J. Watt knows a thing or two about dominance.

Up until his retirement in 2022, the defensive end was one of the most prolific defensive players in NFL history. He led the league in sacks and tackles for loss multiple times and being named Defensive Player of the Year thrice - the second to do so, after Lawrence Taylor in the 80s.

But when it comes to one person's dominance in another sport, he has, at best, mixed thoughts.

On Wednesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Watt was asked about the current state of Formula 1 in relation to whether he would attend next month's inaugural Vegas Grand Prix. He said:

Darius Butler (former defensive back and recurring guest on the show): "Are you watching, even with (three-time champion) Max (Verstappen)'s domination? And if you get a chance, are you going to the Las Vegas race next month?"

Watt: "Honestly, the domination has made it a little bit less enticing to watch, I have to say. But then you can also go to the argument while Mercedes had been dominating for so many years with (seven-time champion) Lewis (Hamilton)."

J.J. Watt says his younger brother TJ, Alex Highsmith have been very important to Steelers' 2023 campaign

In the same appearance, J.J. Watt discussed the contributions his younger brother T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith have made to the Pittsburgh Steelers so far in 2023.

The Steelers' offensive struggles have been common knowledge ever since Kenny Pickett became the starting quarterback, which him having a penchant for interceptions, some of them game-losing. But the two aforementioned linebackers have been able to keep the team afloat.

They have combined for ten sacks, four forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns and helping to defeat their divisional rivals in Cleveland and Baltimore for the AFC North lead.

Watt said:

"Think about this team and where they are right now. Obviously, we know the offensive struggles. If they don't have (TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith), what dos their record look like this year?

"It is a completely different team, and these two are at the forefront of it. It's a lot of fun to watch as a former edge rusher myself, and as an older brother."

The Steelers are currently having their bye week. They return against the Los Angeles Rams on October 22.