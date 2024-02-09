J.J. Watt breaks silence on brother T.J. Watt’s controversial D-POY loss to Myles Garett

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was crowned the Defensive Player of the Year last night at 2024 NFL Honors. He edged out second-placed T.J. Watt as both players had phenomenal individual seasons.

Watt had had 48 solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles, 19.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and one interception in 17 games. In comparison, Garrett had 33 solo tackles, nine assisted tackles, 14.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery in 16 games.

As evident by the stats, Watt had a strong case for D-POY over Garrett. Unfortunately, the Steelers star missed out on the second Defensive Player of the Year award of his career.

Throughout the season, T.J. Watt's brother J.J. Watt asserted that his brother should win the D-POY award, and he was visibly upset by the decision. The former Houston Texans star recently expressed his views on the matter and said:

"Everybody is asking for my opinion on DPOY. I get it. The problem is I have no interest in tearing down MG. Myles is a phenomenal player, I’m a big fan and he’s had an incredible career so far. I can acknowledge that while also wondering what more TJ could have possibly done."

Myles Garrett is one of the best defensive players of this generation and he did deserve to win the D-POY at some point in his career. However, many felt that this year the Steelers star deserved to get the nod ahead of him.

T.J. Watt received 19 first position votes for D-POY

As per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, T.J. Watt received 19 first-position votes for the D-POY award. Myles Garrett, on the other hand, received 23 first-position votes and ultimately won the award.

Watt suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain in the last game of the regular season and didn't play in the playoffs. The Steelers lost to the Buffalo Bills and were sent home in the Wildcard Round.

Garrett did play in the playoffs but the Browns also lost in the Wildcard Round to the Houston Texans. His team were the top ranked defense in the NFL this season and that might have helped his case in the D-POY race.

