J.J. Watt drops 4-word reaction to Shohei Ohtani's historic playoff performance vs. Brewers as Dodgers march into World Series

Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt was left speechless after Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani put on a historic performance in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Friday.
Shohei Ohtani, who headed into the fourth game of the series amid a quiet offseason, was the designated starter for the Dodgers, one win away from clinching thearld Series berth.
The Japanese phenom made an electric start, striking out the first three Milwaukee Brewers hitters, two on 100mph+ pitches and followed it with a solo home run in the bottom of the first.
The reigning NL MVP, who is in the running for a fourth MVP award this season, pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with 10 strikeouts. He was in a punishing mood at the plate as well, hitting three home runs to take the Dodgers to a second consecutive World Series.
J.J. Watt summarised what the sports world felt after watching Ohtani's performance in four words.
"Shohei Ohtani. Not fair."
Shohei Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to record three home runs and 10 strikeouts in posa tseason game.
