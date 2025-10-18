  • home icon
  • NFL
  • J.J. Watt drops 4-word reaction to Shohei Ohtani's historic playoff performance vs. Brewers as Dodgers march into World Series

J.J. Watt drops 4-word reaction to Shohei Ohtani's historic playoff performance vs. Brewers as Dodgers march into World Series

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 18, 2025 04:13 GMT
J.J. Watt drops 4-word reaction to Shohei Ohtani
J.J. Watt drops 4-word reaction to Shohei Ohtani's historic playoff performance vs. Brewers as Dodgers march into World Series (Image source - IMAGN)

Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt was left speechless after Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani put on a historic performance in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Friday.

Ad

Shohei Ohtani, who headed into the fourth game of the series amid a quiet offseason, was the designated starter for the Dodgers, one win away from clinching thearld Series berth.

The Japanese phenom made an electric start, striking out the first three Milwaukee Brewers hitters, two on 100mph+ pitches and followed it with a solo home run in the bottom of the first.

The reigning NL MVP, who is in the running for a fourth MVP award this season, pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with 10 strikeouts. He was in a punishing mood at the plate as well, hitting three home runs to take the Dodgers to a second consecutive World Series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

J.J. Watt summarised what the sports world felt after watching Ohtani's performance in four words.

"Shohei Ohtani. Not fair."

Shohei Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to record three home runs and 10 strikeouts in posa tseason game.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications