J.J. Watt drops witty response after Bills owner spins Jason Kelce’s tush push comment

J.J. Watt took issue with Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula's words about Jason Kelce's assessment of the "tush push." The former Philadelphia Eagles center's version of the "QB Sneak" sparked heated debates on social media and also at the NFL annual owners' meeting.
Pegula brought up Kelce's words about the play during the two-day event. Kelce previously said the worst part of the "tush play" was getting up after 20 people piled up on him.
The petroleum engineer used that to make his case against the "tush push."
“I believe Jason Kelce has made public comments about [it], he's glad he's not involved in the play anymore because he felt it was pretty dangerous,” Murphy told reporters on Tuesday (via ESPN).
J.J. Watt took issue with that statement. He tweeted his response on Friday, noting that many things in football fall into the category of "grueling" but they make the game what it is.
"Man, if we take everything that “sucks” and is “grueling” out of sports, there ain’t gonna be much left…"
This message came after Jason Kelce responded to Pegula by saying he misunderstood his words. The retired center even offered to share his thoughts on the play.
"I think the good gentleman from Buffalo appears to have misunderstood my meaning of the word grueling, I have never called the play dangerous. If the NFL wishes to summon me for legitimate thoughts on the tush push under oath, I’d be glad to give my testimony," Kelce tweeted.
After the Green Bay Packers requested to ban the play, many debates sparked around the NFL world. Jason Kelce, one of the players who made the play successful, had his say about it.
What did Jason Kelce say about the tush push?
While the voting on banning the tush push was postponed for a later date, the discussion surrounding the play hasn't ended. During this week's edition of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce offered a unique explanation for the play.
"It's less of a grueling play of like being cold-cocked, and it's more of a grueling play of like, you gotta take a s**t and it just won't come out, and you're just squeezing forever until that thing comes out," Kelce said. "That's what it's like. That's what's grueling about it. It's like [long screaming]. I think everybody's been there."
That analogy was made to clarify what he meant with his "grueling" comments. At this moment, the play is still legal, but that could change soon.
