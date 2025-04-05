J.J. Watt drops witty response after Bills owner spins Jason Kelce’s tush push comment

J.J. Watt took issue with Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula's words about Jason Kelce's assessment of the "tush push." The former Philadelphia Eagles center's version of the "QB Sneak" sparked heated debates on social media and also at the NFL annual owners' meeting.

Ad

Pegula brought up Kelce's words about the play during the two-day event. Kelce previously said the worst part of the "tush play" was getting up after 20 people piled up on him.

The petroleum engineer used that to make his case against the "tush push."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I believe Jason Kelce has made public comments about [it], he's glad he's not involved in the play anymore because he felt it was pretty dangerous,” Murphy told reporters on Tuesday (via ESPN).

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

J.J. Watt took issue with that statement. He tweeted his response on Friday, noting that many things in football fall into the category of "grueling" but they make the game what it is.

"Man, if we take everything that “sucks” and is “grueling” out of sports, there ain’t gonna be much left…"

Expand Tweet

Ad

This message came after Jason Kelce responded to Pegula by saying he misunderstood his words. The retired center even offered to share his thoughts on the play.

"I think the good gentleman from Buffalo appears to have misunderstood my meaning of the word grueling, I have never called the play dangerous. If the NFL wishes to summon me for legitimate thoughts on the tush push under oath, I’d be glad to give my testimony," Kelce tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the Green Bay Packers requested to ban the play, many debates sparked around the NFL world. Jason Kelce, one of the players who made the play successful, had his say about it.

What did Jason Kelce say about the tush push?

While the voting on banning the tush push was postponed for a later date, the discussion surrounding the play hasn't ended. During this week's edition of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce offered a unique explanation for the play.

Ad

"It's less of a grueling play of like being cold-cocked, and it's more of a grueling play of like, you gotta take a s**t and it just won't come out, and you're just squeezing forever until that thing comes out," Kelce said. "That's what it's like. That's what's grueling about it. It's like [long screaming]. I think everybody's been there."

That analogy was made to clarify what he meant with his "grueling" comments. At this moment, the play is still legal, but that could change soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.