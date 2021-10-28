J.J. Watt Injury: What happened to Cardinals DE?

J.J. Watt and the Arizona Cardinals put their undefeated streak on the line against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, but will be without the star defensive end on the field.

When will J.J. Watt return?

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has a shoulder injury and will not be available for Thursday night. J.J. Watt did not practice during the short week between games, leaving the defense without one of their starters.

The severity of J.J. Watt's injury is unknown at this time but is not considered bad enough to keep him out for several weeks barring a setback. It seems Arizona was hoping Watt would recover quickly for Thursday night, as he was considered questionable on Monday. That is good news for both Watt and the Cardinals, meaning he should be available for Week 9 when they travel to play the San Francisco 49ers. Watt has ten days until their next game to get healthy enough to play.

Zach Kruse @zachkruse2 J.J. Watt is third among NFL DL in pass-rush win rate. He would have had really favorable matchups against Packers interior OL. Without Watt, protection can give more help against Jones/Golden. Keeping Rodgers clean is best chance to win. Passer rating from clean pockets: 128.5. J.J. Watt is third among NFL DL in pass-rush win rate. He would have had really favorable matchups against Packers interior OL. Without Watt, protection can give more help against Jones/Golden. Keeping Rodgers clean is best chance to win. Passer rating from clean pockets: 128.5.

J.J. Watt will be missed, as he ranks third among interior defenders with 27 pressures. However, Chandler Jones is returning from the COVID-19 list and is available to play. Even though Watt is a stud on the field, Chandler Jones' presence has been missed more for Arizona.

Injury History of Defensive End J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt's second-half of his career has been plagued with injuries. He played a full season despite a groin and hand injury, missing the Pro Bowl to have surgery on a sports hernia. He had back surgery prior to the 2016 season and only played three games before needing a second back surgery.

J.J. Watt lasted until Week 5 in 2017 before a tibial plateau fracture to his left leg ended his season early once more. The 2019 season saw Watt suffer a torn pectoral muscle in Week 8, but returned in time for a wildcard playoff matchup.

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski JJ Watt played 16 games two of the last three years. He's going to be 32 and has a history of injuries, but he's still a good player. He hasn't seen 1-on-1 blocks consistently since he was a junior at Wisconsin. Put him on a front between Clark and Z. JJ Watt played 16 games two of the last three years. He's going to be 32 and has a history of injuries, but he's still a good player. He hasn't seen 1-on-1 blocks consistently since he was a junior at Wisconsin. Put him on a front between Clark and Z.

He started all 16 games in his final season with Houston last year and will miss his first game in Week 8 during his first season with Arizona. The only negative factor with his current injury is that J.J. Watt is 32 and may need additional time to properly heal. With his recent slate of major injuries, don't be surprised if this isn't the only game Watt has to sit out in 2021.

