Recently-retired defensive end J.J. Watt has high hopes for the New York Jets now that they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In his recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year said:

“You're having a quarterback who is having multiple MVPs. He's got unbelievable success in this league and clearly is invested now in this opportunity. He's at OTAs. He's going around New York. He's doing the Knicks games. He's doing the Rangers games."

"Their defense is phenomenal already. They have that. Now they add a quarterback. I think they have a very high ceiling."

But when sports media personality Stephen A. Smith proclaimed that the Jets would win the AFC East, Watt replied without hesitation:

"I don't think I'd take them over Buffalo (Bills). I don't. That's my personal opinion, and Buffalo's a great team. They are a very good team. Josh Allen's great. They got a great team. They've got an unbelievable fanbase that loves them, and I don't think they're taking over Buffalo."

The Bills and Jets are in the same division as the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots. Buffalo has won the last three division titles. However, the Jets defeated them in Week 9 last season at Metlife Stadium, 20-17. Allen threw two interceptions in that game.

Despite that win, the Jets narrowly missed the playoffs with a 7-10 mark. Meanwhile, the Bills entered the postseason with a 13-3 record but almost lost to the Dolphins in the Wild Card Round. Buffalo did not survive against the Cincinnati Bengals at home during the Divisional Playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers officially joined the Jets via a trade that was finalized during the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft. Earlier in the offseason, he announced his intention to play for New York’s AFC team after undergoing a "darkness retreat."

Aaron Rodgers’ addition will make the Jets-Bills games highly competitive

As Watt said, the Jets have playmakers on defense. Aside from the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner, they also have D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead in the secondary.

Head coach Robert Saleh also works with defensive end Carl Lawson and the Williams brothers: Quinnen and Quincy.

But it was on offense where New York lacked the edge. Despite going through three quarterbacks, they finished 25th in total yards (318.2) and 30th in points (17.4) per game last season.

Aaron Rodgers versus Josh Allen will be a great matchup football fans will get to see at least twice next season. More importantly, the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player will go into battle with a talented supporting cast.

Aside from 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, the Jets also signed former Green Bay Packers wideouts Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. They also acquired Mecole Hardman this offseason. Breece Hall and Michael Carter will banner the team’s ground attack.

If Watt is right and the Bills win the AFC East, it’s not yet the end of the road for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. They can still qualify for a wild card spot and hopefully get payback on Buffalo in the postseason.

