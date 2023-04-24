Winners and losers from Aaron Rodgers' trade to Jets: Did Packers put the squeeze on NY?

The New York Jets struck big and landed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After rumors circulated throughout the offseason that the Packers would trade their star quarterback to New York, it became official on Monday, April 24.

At age 39, Rodgers will join a Jets roster loaded with talent. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson took home Offensive Rookie of the Year while cornerback Sauce Gardner won Defensive Player of the Year.

The four-time MVP will look to win another Super Bowl before retiring, this time as a member of the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers trade details

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

The New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers and a fifth-round pick from Green Bay in exchange for a second-round pick, a sixth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick if Aaron Rodgers plays more than 65% of snaps.

The two teams also swapped first-round picks in this year's draft.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.

Winners and losers from the Aaron Rodgers trade

Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

With the Aaron Rodgers trade official, there are many winners and losers from the trade.

Here are the winners and losers from the trade:

Winners: Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love

All three parties involved in the trade are winners. Aaron Rodgers got a new start, the Packers finally got rid of their headaches, and the Jets finally got a franchise quarterback.

The Jets finished last season 7-10 while shuffling through Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco at quarterback. Adding Rodgers gives them an experienced quality quarterback that can elevate their offense.

The Packers finally moved on from Rodgers, who hasn't won a Super Bowl since 2010. They finally get to see what Jordan Love is made of after they drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Losers: Davante Adams, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns

The losers in the trade are Davante Adams, the Denver Broncos, and the Cleveland Browns.

The Raiders were a team that was interested in Rodgers and lost out on replacing Derek Carr with Rodgers. The move would have teamed up the wide receiver and Rodgers. The two had a lot of success together and Adams has been the best target of Rodgers' career. From 2020 to 2021, Adams recorded 29 touchdowns, 238 receptions, and over 2,900 yards.

Two other losers from the trade include the Broncos and Browns. The Broncos gave up two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, and three players for Russell Wilson. Upon acquiring him, the Broncos extended Wilson to a five-year $245 million extension.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



2022 1st

2023 1st

2022 2nd

2023 2nd

2022 5th

TE Noah Fant (a 1st rounder)

QB Drew Luck (a 2nd rounder)

DL Shelby Harris (starter)



Deshaun Watson trade, Browns sent:



2022 1st

2023 1st

2024 1st

2023 3rd

2022 4th @Jason_OTC Russell Wilson trade, Broncos traded:2022 1st2023 1st2022 2nd2023 2nd2022 5thTE Noah Fant (a 1st rounder)QB Drew Luck (a 2nd rounder)DL Shelby Harris (starter)Deshaun Watson trade, Browns sent:2022 1st2023 1st2024 1st2023 3rd2022 4th @Jason_OTC Russell Wilson trade, Broncos traded:2022 1st2023 1st2022 2nd2023 2nd2022 5thTE Noah Fant (a 1st rounder)QB Drew Luck (a 2nd rounder)DL Shelby Harris (starter)Deshaun Watson trade, Browns sent:2022 1st2023 1st2024 1st2023 3rd2022 4th

The Cleveland Browns gave up three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick for Deshaun Watson, and gave him a five-year $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

When you look at what those two teams gave up for Watson and Wilson compared to what the Jets gave up for Rodgers, they're both losers in this trade.

If the Jets can get one Super Bowl victory with Rodgers before he retires, then they'll be the biggest winners in this trade. If Rodgers retires after one or two seasons with the Jets without winning another Super Bowl, then the Packers will be the big winners of this trade.

