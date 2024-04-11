In 2023, J.J. Watt invested in Premier League club Burnley.

Looking to invest in something substantial, Watt and his former soccer professional wife Kealia picked Burnley. Watt has since then raved about the team's culture and ownership, looking forward to making an impact.

However, during a recent appearance on The Overlap podcast, Watt was asked about his investments, and how he picked Burnley over other teams.

Of course, this also included the NFL. The retired defensive end laid down his reasoning, explaining why he wasn't interested in investing in NFL teams worth $7 billion.

"People say, do you want to invest in an NFL team? Well, sure, but there's $7 billion. And you're putting point 000 1%. Why would the owner ever listen to you or have any sort of say. I wanted to come to a club and find an ownership group that would allow me to A) learn about the process and B) have a little bit of, you know, say and really feel like I was a part of it. And that's that's what happened."

Adding on, Watt detailed how Burnley came to be the best fit for him.

"I met with a few and they were like, sure you can put money in but Alan and Burnley were like, we'd love to have you be a part of it, we'd love to have you integrated into it".

Furthermore, J.J. Watt also spoke about always wanting to get into ownership and looking at opportunities in the US and Europe. He even complimented Vincent Kompany, referring to him as the best leader.

Exploring J.J. Watt's net worth, endorsements and real estate

Playing 12 seasons in the NFL, J.J. Watt's net worth comes up to a reported $70 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth). He earned a total of $129,748,000 via the NFL, the majority of his salary coming from his contract with the Houston Texans.

One of the most popular stars in the league, Watt also earned around $7 million (via Forbes) through endorsements. Over the years, he has worked with popular brands like Reebok, Gatorade, Ford, and Verizon.

Living in Paradise Valley in Phoenix, J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia reside in a $7 million mansion. Overlooking Camelback Mountain, the 6,712-square-foot home comes with a pool, court, and multiple amenities like fireplaces and marble kitchen islands.

Though the amount of Watt and Kealia's investment in Burnley is unknown, one can assume the couple has just begun investing in retirement.