J.J. Watt reveals why he never smoked marijuana during career and it’s not because of the NFL

Defensive end J.J. Watt has retired from the NFL following the 2022-2023 season. Watt is set on staying retired and is looking to live a comfortable life.

While Watt never used marijuana during his NFL career, he seems excited to try the medicine now that he's retired.

Watt joined The Green Light with brothers Chirs and Kyle Long, and at the beginning of the segment, they talked about Watt opening up and trying marijuana.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watt asked the brothers a bunch of questions about the drug and then opened up on why he never tried it during his NFL career.

"I'll be 500 pounds if I smoked," said Watt. "Man, that's probably one of the main reasons [I haven’t smoked] I know I would eat so much food."

The NFL took marijuana off of their list of drugs that they test for and it has become more accepting nationally and globally. It's safe to say J.J. Watt is ready to try pot in his post-NFL career.

J.J. Watt opens up on retirement and fatherhood

JJ Watt and his family during Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Following 12 productive seasons, J.J. Watt retired from the NFL. As a member of the Houston Texans, Watt was Defensive Player of the Year three times and earned seven All-Pro selections.

This past season with the Arizona Cardinals, he recorded 12.5 sacks, 18 tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. While Watt could still play another year, he simply chose not to anymore because of the physical and mental demands.

"It definitely played a factor [becoming a father] I wouldn't say it was the largest factor, but it definitely played a factor," said Watt. "I wanted him to see me play even though he'll never ever remember it, I wanted him to have those photos. I think it was really cool for me to have him on the field for two games this year."

"But in terms of actual retirement, it was much more mental and physical than anything else. You guys know more than anybody how much it takes mentally and physically to prepare every season especially as you get later and later in your career."

Green Light with Chris Long @greenlight JJ Watt



-

- Favoritism among the Watt brothers

- Pass Rush techniques and Pro Bowl stories

- Burnley ownership

- Advice for Will Anderson

- JJ’s Potential Weed party



podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gre… JJ Watt @JJWatt stops by to talk his retirement- Favoritism among the Watt brothers- Pass Rush techniques and Pro Bowl stories- Burnley ownership- Advice for Will Anderson- JJ’s Potential Weed party 🚨JJ Watt🚨- @JJWatt stops by to talk his retirement- Favoritism among the Watt brothers- Pass Rush techniques and Pro Bowl stories- Burnley ownership- Advice for Will Anderson- JJ’s Potential Weed party podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gre… https://t.co/9CU52ERC8u

J.J.Watt then said that with age, he has to work harder and harder each week and year, and he didn't want to do that anymore.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit J.J. Watt, Green Light with Chris Long, and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes