J. J. Watt shuts down fan's parenting advice on one-year-old son

J. J. Watt was a quarterback's nightmare during his playing days, and his three NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards are a testament to his impact on the gridiron. Watt left American football after the 2022 NFL season and has since focused on spending time with his young family.

Hence, it was no surprise when the Houston Texans star had the time for a fan giving him unsolicited parenting advice.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

J. J. Watt posted a picture on X (formerly known as Twitter), which saw his one-year-old son Koa sporting a London-inspired outfit.

The user named, Dee S commented under the picture saying:

"Instead of dressing him as an infant model, why not put him in COMFORTABLE clothes that fit. We will still think he is cute no matter what he is wearing."

Expand Tweet

Watt replied within minutes by commenting under her post,

"Koa has other jackets, but he runs and grabs this one every single morning when he wants to go on a walk. Want to know what’s not comfortable? You thinking you know when my son is comfortable."

Expand Tweet

J. J. Watt's illustrious NFL career

The defensive end, J.J. Watt played for the Houston Texans from 2011 to 2020. Then, he featured for the Arizona Cardinals in his last two seasons. He finished his career with 449 solo tackles, 137 assists, 114.5 sacks, 17 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions.

The older brother of T. J. and Derek Watt has since joined "The NFL Today" as a studio analyst and has invested in Burnley F.C. with his wife, Kealia Ohai.

Since investing in Burnley, the club has earned promotion to the English Premier League. J. J. Watt and his wife have been featured in promotional shoots for the club and seem to enjoy another football variant.

He is also immersed in the Justin J. Watt Foundation, a charity he founded to provide after-school opportunities for kids in various communities to keep them out of harm's way.