Ja'Marr Chase channels famous Baker Mayfield postgame quote after stealing 9-3 from Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars

Ja'Marr Chase powered the Cincinnati Bengals past the host Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime on Monday night. And he had a feeling similar to the one Baker Mayfield had that led to a victory and a memorable quote in 2018.

Chase showed out, catching 11 balls for 149 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown. During the TD, he beat cornerback Tyson Campbell for a deep ball and walked the last few yards into the end zone.

Chase said he intended to be "disrespectful" to his opponent and channeled in his inner Baker Mayfield impression.

"I was just gonna be – you know what I'm saying? – be a jerk," Chase said. "I'll just say that. I was just gonna be a jerk today. ... I just felt like being an evil person today. ... In pregame, I just told Tee (Higgins), like, 'Tee, I just feel like being evil today.' ... We still can play Cincinnati football. We showed that today."

Chase's quote echoed Mayfield's quote from the Cleveland Browns' 28-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons in which he threw for three touchdowns in November 2018.

"I woke up feeling real dangerous," Mayfield said.

Even Cincinnati quarterback Jake Browning wondered what Chase was doing when he saw him turn around and slow down on his long touchdown:

"I saw him turning around near the goal line, and I was thinking, 'Why is he turning around?' He said it was because he was being disrespectful."

With Cincinnati (6-6) playing without star quarterback Joe Burrow, many looked at the game as an easy victory for the Jaguars (8-4), who were trying to become the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, the Jaguars suffered many injuries and were outplayed by Browning, Burrow's replacement, and Chase.

Ja'Marr Chase and Jake Browning made history in Monday's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jake Browning during Cincinnati Bengals versus Jacksonville Jaguars

Both Ja'Marr Chase and Jake Browning had phenomenal performances in Monday night's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chase had an 11-catch, 149-yard performance and scored a long touchdown. He made history becoming the third player in Bengals franchise history to record at least 1,000 yards in each of the first three seasons.

Browning completed 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown. He became the first player in NFL history to complete 86% of passes and throw for 354 yards within his first two starts.

At 6-6, the Bengals are in playoff contention and seem like a team fighting to make the playoffs.

