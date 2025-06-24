Ja'Marr Chase dodges awkward encounter with handsy fan in NYC [WATCH]

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had an awkward encounter with a fan in the New York streets. A video of the NFL star is going viral on the internet.

Ad

On Sunday, while walking towards his car, a handsy fan tried to hug him. However, he dodged her sideways and moved. The woman seemed shocked by his reaction.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ja'Marr Chase previously fought a legal battle with a female stalker. In 2023, he filed restraining orders against a woman named Amber Hunter, who, as per The New York Times, tried to harass him and his mother, Toeleah Chase. Hunter reportedly claimed that she had a child with the WR.

Chase, in his defense, asked the court for a restraining order and denied the claim of being the father of the baby. He also mentioned that Hunter had refused a DNA test for the baby. The Bengals' WR alleged that Hunter was trying to tarnish his reputation.

Ad

Ja'Marr Chase shared pictures with a mystery woman

Ja'Marr Chase keeps his personal life away from the limelight. However, the Bengals WR surprised his fans earlier this month on June 6 by sharing a few romantic pictures with a mystery woman.

In one of the pictures, he kissed the woman on her cheek, who was wearing a white body-fit dress, and in the second, they both posed for the camera.

Ad

Ja'Marr Chase shared romantic pictures with a mystery woman/@lahjay10_

He did not tag her or write any caption. But the woman is Deja Hiott, a Pilates instructor. She is popular on social media and has around 247K followers. Ja'Marr Chase also follows her on Instagram.

Ad

Ad

Chase is preparing for his fifth consecutive season with the Bengals. He had a remarkable start with the NFL team after being selected as their first-round, fifth pick in the 2021 draft.

In his phenomenal debut season, he earned the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Last season, he was named to the first-team All-Pro and also selected for the Pro Bowl.

Chase signed a four-year contract extension with the Bengals worth around $161 million in March, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. He had his career-best season in 2024, recording 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

After a phenomenal season, all eyes are on him as the Bengals head into the 2025 season. The team will start the new season on Sept. 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.