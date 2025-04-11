Ja’Marr Chase flexes luxury with 82,487.90 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch

Ja’Marr Chase grabbed attention on Wednesday when the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver showed off his new luxury watch on his Instagram Story. It was an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, worth $82,487.90.
The Royal Oak is one of the most famous watches in the world. Made by Swiss brand Audemars Piguet and designed in 1972 by Gérald Genta, it broke the rules with an octagon-shaped bezel, visible screws and strong steel instead of gold.
The post came after Chase signed a new contract with the Bengals on March 18 worth $161 million for four years. That made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, with $73.9 million guaranteed and an average yearly pay of $40.2 million.
The watch is not the only item Chase bought after signing his historic deal. In March, he celebrated his new deal by buying a brand-new $600,000 Lamborghini Revuelto.
Ja’Marr Chase celebrateed rookie deal with dream car
When Ja'Marr Chase signed his $30.8 million rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, he purchased his dream car which he always aspired for. Right after signing, he bought a $300,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith. The fancy car came with bright orange seats and soft fur carpets.
"I’ve been wanting that car my whole life, honestly," Chase said in July 2022, via GQ. "It was either a Wraith or a Ghost, so I went with the Wraith."
However, there is a backstory. Chase first purchased a brand-new Maserati worth $65,000, but the car wasn’t working well. The air conditioner stopped working.
“The Audi was real bad, the air stopped working in it so she’s not about to try to ride around in no hot car, so gotta get her a car ASAP," Chase said.
It led the Bengals WR to purchase the Rolls-Royce Wraith.
Chase also purchased $50,000 worth of sneakers. He’s a big fan of rare shoes and picked up limited-edition pairs like Off-Whites and Trophy Room 5s.
“That’s just some stuff I always wanted so I had to go get that,” Chase said.
Additionally, he also spent some of his first million dollars on shiny jewelry, team dinners and fun experiences with teammates.
