“Calling your own child a bi**h” – Ja'Marr Chase's baby mama claims Bengals WR abused and threatened her, demands action from NFL 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is being accused of being an abusive partner and father. The second-year wide receiver's baby mother posted screenshots on Instagram calling him abusive and asking the NFL to take action, even going so far as to say he should be removed from the league.

According to The Info Spot, Ambar Nicole shared screenshots of a conversation she had with Chase, showing him to be a cold, uncaring individual. She also posted a story with the character traits of a narcissist, clearly insinuating that that's what the Bengals star is.

The most damaging claim comes in the form of Nicole's rant that was posted with the screenshot of the conversation. In it, she says:

"Get this abuser Ja'Marr out of the league. I'm tired of this abuser and deadbeat abusing and threatening me. Calling your own child a b***h. And having your mom threatening to come to my house. You cannot call yourself a man, you are in fact a horrible person!"

As it stands, no evidence has been brought to light and there are no criminal charges against the wide receiver. As a result, any action by the NFL is not very likely right now.

However, should this continue, there may be reason for authorities or the NFL to intervene and punish the wide receiver. For now, he'll continue to suit up each week for the Bengals.

Who is Ja'Marr Chase's baby mama?

Ambar Nicole is the mother to Chase's child. She was an Instagram model that has accused the wide receiver of domestic violence before. She had over 12,000 Instagram followers, but her account is not active right now.

The two have had a tumultuous relationship ever since the rumors of it began. They went back and forth on social media and for a while, Chase implied that what she said about their relationship or lack thereof was incorrect.

He hasn't responded on social media to the latest allegations. It appears he's only interested in football and letting his play do the talking. The rest appears to just be background noise to the star wide receiver.

