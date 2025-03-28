Ja'Whaun Bentley drops emotional message after Patriots release veteran LB

Ja'Whaun Bentley's seven-year career with the New England Patriots ended on Friday when the team told him he would be released.

Ad

Following the call, the veteran linebacker, who is a three-time team captain, dropped a sentimental post on X:

"New England !! Thank you for everything !! It's been a blessing."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bentley was a fifth-round selection in 2018 out of Purdue, where he was the program's first three-time captain. That leadership followed him to New England, where he played in a career-high 83 games, notching 509 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. His career-high came in 2022 with 122 tackles, but a Week 2 2024 torn pectoral made him miss the season. He earned captain honors in 2021, 2022 and 2023—a rare achievement for a mid-round draft pick.

The transaction clears $4.6 million off the Patriots' cap but leaves $1.8 million in dead money behind. ESPN previously reported that Bentley had been medically cleared weeks ago, so the timing stands out.

Ad

He is the latest example of a defensive move under coach Mike Vrabel, following the signings of linebackers Robert Spillane (three years, $33 million) and Christian Elliss (two years, $13.5 million).

A scheme change seals Ja'Whaun Bentley's destiny

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Ja'Whaun Bentley's physical, downhill approach conflicted with Vrabel's desire for a quicker, more aggressive defense. At 6-foot-2, 250 lbs, he was effective in Jerod Mayo's run-stuffing system. The Patriots' free-agency signings made the change—Spillane and Elliss are younger, more versatile alternatives.

Ad

Ex-Patriots DT Davon Godchaux, sent to the Saints last March, responded candidly on X:

"It's no loyalty, and it never will be! As a player you always have to do what's best for you!!"

Bentley was the last of the 2020 defense starters. His release and David Andrews and Jonathan Jones' cuts have completely reset New England. Long-snapper Joe Cardona, drafted in 2016, is the last Super Bowl champion on the team.

Bentley opened every game between 2021–2023, marshaling a defensive unit in transition. Teams searching for a steady tackler and locker-room staple will likely shop for him in the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.