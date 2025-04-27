Jack Bech dedicates emotional message to his late brother Tiger after getting drafted by Raiders

Jack Bech posted a personal obituary for his deceased brother, Tiger, after being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Bech, the TCU wide receiver taken with the 58th pick, and his brother, Tiger, are former Princeton players. Tiger Bech was killed during the New Orleans terrorist attack on January 1.

On Saturday, Bech shared a touching post on Instagram along with a picture of his brother's tombstone:

"We did it Tiger! Love and miss you more everyday," Bech wrote.

Jack Bech IG Story for brother Tiger (IG/jack.bech)

At the Senior Bowl in late January, just weeks after Tiger's death, Jack Bech delivered a standout performance that earned him MVP honors after catching the game-winning touchdown.

Bech's draft selection caps an emotionally charged few months for the receiver, who had an outstanding senior season at TCU. He recorded career highs with 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jack Bech starts his NFL journey with his brother's undying spirit

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

After that memorable Senior Bowl performance, Bech credited his brother's spiritual presence for his success on the field.

"My brother has some wings on me," Bech said in his postgame comments. "He gave it to me and he let that all take place."

In an interview with NBC News on Thursday, Bech expressed similar feelings about Tiger's continued presence, saying:

"And now he just has the best seat in the house. ... He always wanted to be with me. So now he gets to be with me, just in a different way."

Throughout Jack's final college season, Tiger showed remarkable dedication to supporting his younger brother. Despite working as a stockbroker in New York after his football career at Princeton, Tiger flew to Texas for all of Jack's home games.

"It was awesome. He was literally going broke. I mean, he was in debt for coming to all my games," Jack told NBC News.

During the draft process, Bech wore Tiger's Rolex watch. The timepiece, given to Tiger by their father as a Princeton graduation present, was found scratched and bloodied on Tiger's wrist after the attack.

"I'm never going to wash it, I'm never going to fix it, I'm going to keep it just the way it is," Jack told Ryan Clark on The Pivot podcast.

The Bech family watched the draft from Jack's high school in Lafayette, Louisiana.

