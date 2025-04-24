TCU WR Jack Bech plans to wear his dead brother's blood-stained Rolex watch during 2025 NFL draft

TCU wide receiver Jack Bech has announced that he will wear a Rolex watch stained with his late brother’s blood in the 2025 NFL draft. Speaking on “The Pivot Podcast” on Tuesday, Jack described its emotional significance, which his brother, Tiger Bech, wore when he died.
“You got the scratch marks, and you got the dried-up blood, and I’m never going to wash it. I'm never going to fix it. I'm keeping it just the way it is,” Bech said (01:59). “Like every time I look back at it, he died in this watch. It was around his wrist when he got hit. It's just another one of those reminders to keep on pressing."
Tiger, a former Princeton wide receiver and return specialist, was killed in a mass shooting in New Orleans on Jan. 1. Per ESPN, 14 were killed and over 50 injured after a suspect drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street and opened fire. Tiger was kept on life support until his family arrived, but Jack did not make it in time despite being flown in by a TCU booster.
Jack transferred to TCU from LSU after a coaching change and limited playing time. He overcame a slow start and delivered a standout 2024 season. During the Senior Bowl, Jack honored Tiger by wearing a No. 7 jersey, which was his brother’s number at Princeton. He went on to win MVP with a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.
Bech has reportedly memorialized his brother through tattoos on the left side of his body, including the phrase “7 to Heaven.” He’s projected as a Day Two selection.
Jack Bech emerging as Day 2 solution for Packers' longstanding WR draft gap
The Packers have yet to take a wide receiver in the first round since 2002. If that trend continues, TCU receiver Jack Bech could be an option for them on Day Two.
Having transferred from LSU, Bech played with talents like Malik Nabers and Kayshon Boutte. He battled injuries before delivering a breakout senior season — 62 receptions, 1,034 receiving yards and nine touchdowns across 12 games. Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 214 pounds, he’s played 72% of his snaps on the perimeter last season. Per PFF, he recorded the lowest drop rate (1.1%) among all eligible receivers.
Initially seen as a Day 3 prospect, Bech has risen to Day 2 status. With Green Bay in need of reliability at the position, he presents a productive and consistent receiving option in this year’s class.
