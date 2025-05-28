Jack Bech and his girlfriend Kylie Young explore new spots in Sin City after moving to Vegas

Jack Bech is looking to establish himself as not just one of the best wide receivers in Las Vegas Raiders history, but also one of the most prominent sporting icons to ever emanate from "Sin City". So amidst the grind of OTAs, he and his girlfriend Kylie Young are soaking in all that Nevada's largest settlement has to offer.
The couple took to Instagram to post a photo dump from their trip:
"Another dump, but a new location!"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
It is unclear exactly when the two started dating, but what is known is that Young's 22nd birthday coincided with the Raiders selecting Bech in the second round of last month's Draft. He wrote in an Instagram Story:
"Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you so much and I can't wait to share this day with you. You mean more to me than you will ever know, I love you Ky."
Jack Bech reveals penchant for studying other WRs' tape
The Raiders are entering the 2025 season with a slew of new offensive faces: a new coordinator in Chip Kelly, a new quarterback in Geno Smith, and a new running back in Ashton Jeanty. Of course, there are some holdovers from the previous era, like Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers, but this core is expected to create a new identity for the franchise.
And to ingratiate himself into that system, Jack Bech has been busy watching how others ply their craft. During rookie minicamp, he revealed that he had been studying tape of his future peers like Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp:
"I definitely like breaking down the guys like Puka, just how he uses his body to get open. He doesn't dance around a whole lot, he attacks the leverage of the body, maybe gives him a one-two or something like that. But he uses big, physical presence, his physical ability to get open.
"And the different guys like Kupp, just the way he understands the game, the nuance, which is something I'm always going to strive to get better at each and every day for my whole career. Then... some of the best route runners in the league, people like Amari Cooper and Justin Jefferson."
He concluded:
"(Wide receivers coach) Chris Beatty does a great job about that, showing you a bunch of people's games. So, you can kind of just pick from people and take what you like, kind of just mimic their game a little bit."
The Raiders' OTAs resume on May 29 and will last until June 5. Mandatory minicamp will be from June 10 to 12.
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.