  Jack Bech reacts to GF Kylie Young's all-smile stylish weekend snaps with girl gang [PHOTOS]

Jack Bech reacts to GF Kylie Young's all-smile stylish weekend snaps with girl gang [PHOTOS]

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 28, 2025 04:04 GMT
Jack Bech reacts to GF Kylie Young
Jack Bech reacts to GF Kylie Young's all-smile stylish weekend snaps with girl gang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech reacted to his girlfriend Kylie Young's social media post. She shared an Instagram post that included several photos of herself enjoying her time with her friends.

In a snippet, she shared a glimpse of her time at the hockey game between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning. She also posed with her friend during a night out in a black top and blue jeans.

"A weekend with the girls," Kylie Young wrote in the caption of the post.
Jack Bech showcased his love for his girlfriend in the comments. He shared two fire emojis with a heart emoji.

Bech's comment on Young's post
Bech's comment on Young's post

The wide receiver is in his debut campaign in the league. The Raiders drafted Bech in the second round with the 58th pick in this year's draft. He has seen limited time on the field, recording 33 receiving yards with two receptions.

The Raiders started the season with a 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 1. However, in Week 2, they succumbed to a 20-9 loss at the hands of the Chargers. Last week, the Commanders defeated them at North West Stadium, putting the team's playoff chances in peril.

Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, shares snippets from Raiders' first home game of the season

During Week 2's showdown against the Chargers, Jack Bech's girlfriend shared a few game day memories on social media.

In one of the photos in the post, we see her posing with the wide receiver while wearing a custom Bech t-shirt.

"And so it begins," Young wrote in the caption of the post.
After three games, the Raiders are 1-2 for the season. However, they still have a long way to go if they want to improve on last season's 4-13 record.

They are scheduled to face the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 28. It will be broadcast on CBS at 4:25 pm ET. Can Pete Carroll's team bring an end to their losing streak in Week 4?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
