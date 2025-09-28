Jack Bech reacts to GF Kylie Young's all-smile stylish weekend snaps with girl gang [PHOTOS]

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech reacted to his girlfriend Kylie Young's social media post. She shared an Instagram post that included several photos of herself enjoying her time with her friends.In a snippet, she shared a glimpse of her time at the hockey game between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning. She also posed with her friend during a night out in a black top and blue jeans.&quot;A weekend with the girls,&quot; Kylie Young wrote in the caption of the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJack Bech showcased his love for his girlfriend in the comments. He shared two fire emojis with a heart emoji.Bech's comment on Young's postThe wide receiver is in his debut campaign in the league. The Raiders drafted Bech in the second round with the 58th pick in this year's draft. He has seen limited time on the field, recording 33 receiving yards with two receptions.The Raiders started the season with a 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 1. However, in Week 2, they succumbed to a 20-9 loss at the hands of the Chargers. Last week, the Commanders defeated them at North West Stadium, putting the team's playoff chances in peril.Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, shares snippets from Raiders' first home game of the seasonDuring Week 2's showdown against the Chargers, Jack Bech's girlfriend shared a few game day memories on social media.In one of the photos in the post, we see her posing with the wide receiver while wearing a custom Bech t-shirt.&quot;And so it begins,&quot; Young wrote in the caption of the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter three games, the Raiders are 1-2 for the season. However, they still have a long way to go if they want to improve on last season's 4-13 record.They are scheduled to face the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 28. It will be broadcast on CBS at 4:25 pm ET. Can Pete Carroll's team bring an end to their losing streak in Week 4?