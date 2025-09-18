Jack Bech’s girlfriend Kylie Young recaps fun Raiders weekend in custom tee despite crushing Chargers loss

Rookie wide receiver Jack Bech’s Las Vegas Raiders lost 20-9 to the LA Chargers in their home opener at Allegiant Stadium. While Bech did not record a catch in the game, he had a reliable fan in the stands: his girlfriend, Kylie Young, was there cheering him on.Kylie graduated from the University of Alabama in December with a degree in interior design. She shared her experience of Monday’s game on Instagram, wearing a custom black T-shirt, which had graphics of Bech, paired with a black skirt and knee-high boots. In her post that she shared on Thursday, she wrote:“And so it begins! 🖤🏴‍☠️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Kylie’s Instagram activity, she and Bech have been dating since April.Kylie was also present for Bech’s Week 1 game against the New England Patriots, where the Raiders won 20-13 on Sept. 7. Bech contributed with one catch for 23 yards.In an Instagram story, which she later added to her highlight reel of gameday outfits, Kylie was seen hugging the wide receiver as he smiled for the camera. She wore a black denim jacket that had his jersey number, 18, and his name.@kylie.youngg's Instagram storyKylie Young was elated about Jack Bech’s draft selectionKylie Young has been excited about Jack Bech’s NFL career from the very start. When Bech was selected 58th overall by the Raiders in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, she celebrated the moment on Instagram, posting several photos and writing:&quot;And suddenly I’m a Raiders fan!!! 🩶🖤 Beyond proud of you Jack! No one is more deserving of this than you my love! Excited for this next chapter🫶🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBech earned the draft spot after his 2024 season with TCU that saw him record 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns, earning him second-team All-Big 12 honors and recognition as a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.Jack Bech and Kylie also enjoyed a beachside vacation in Anguilla a few weeks ago, with Kylie posting a carousel of photos that included a romantic dinner setup, a huge feast and sweet moments between the two. She captioned the post:“Anguilla in snapshots💌” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGiven the moments they’ve already shared together, many more are sure to come.Also Read: Jack Bech Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Raiders rookie WR this year?