  Jack Bech's GF Kylie Young drops parking garage mirror selfie in comfy gym attire 4 days after cheering for Raider WR vs. Commanders

Jack Bech's GF Kylie Young drops parking garage mirror selfie in comfy gym attire 4 days after cheering for Raider WR vs. Commanders

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 23, 2025 17:42 GMT
Jack Bech
Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young shared a photo of her "Monday" look. (Photos via Kylie Young's Instagram)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech suffered their second loss in a row after being defeated by the Washington Commanders 41-24. On Monday, his girlfriend, Kylie Young shared a photo of the perfect outfit for the start of the week.

After showing her support for the Raiders rookie wide receiver, Young went for a casual monochromatic black outfit the following day. In the mirror selfie, which was taken in a parking garage, she can be seen wearing black leggings and a long-sleeved black shirt. Her short, one-word caption showed how she felt about the start of a new week.

"MONDAY."-she captioned the Instagram Story.
Kylie Young shared a photo of herself in a parking garage. (Photo via Kylie Young's Instagram)
Kylie Young shared a photo of herself in a parking garage. (Photo via Kylie Young's Instagram)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jack Bech had just one catch for ten yards during the Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 loss to the Commanders. The rookie wide receiver out of TCU is listed as the fourth receiver on the Raiders' depth chart so his production through the first three weeks of the season has been low.

Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young shared a look at Raiders gameday

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech has the support of girlfriend Kylie Young as he embarks on his career in the National Football League. Last week, Kylie Young documented her gameday experience as the Raiders hosted their first home game of the season at Allegiant Stadium.

Kylie Young shared a few photos in a post on Instagram kicking off the first home game. In the first photo, she and Jack Bech posed for a photo on the sidelines ahead of the game. In another photo she showed off her gameday outfit for the Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Young paired a custom "Bech" t-shirt featuring photos of the wide receiver along with a black leather mini skirt.

"And so it begins! 🖤🏴‍☠️"-Kylie Young captioned the post.

Kylie Young completed her Las Vegas Raiders gameday look with a stadium approved, clear handbag that was customized with "BECH" on the front. Showing her support for the wide receiver in every way possible during his rookie campaign.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
