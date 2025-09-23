Jack Bech's GF Kylie Young drops parking garage mirror selfie in comfy gym attire 4 days after cheering for Raider WR vs. Commanders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech suffered their second loss in a row after being defeated by the Washington Commanders 41-24. On Monday, his girlfriend, Kylie Young shared a photo of the perfect outfit for the start of the week. After showing her support for the Raiders rookie wide receiver, Young went for a casual monochromatic black outfit the following day. In the mirror selfie, which was taken in a parking garage, she can be seen wearing black leggings and a long-sleeved black shirt. Her short, one-word caption showed how she felt about the start of a new week. &quot;MONDAY.&quot;-she captioned the Instagram Story.Kylie Young shared a photo of herself in a parking garage. (Photo via Kylie Young's Instagram)Jack Bech had just one catch for ten yards during the Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 loss to the Commanders. The rookie wide receiver out of TCU is listed as the fourth receiver on the Raiders' depth chart so his production through the first three weeks of the season has been low. Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young shared a look at Raiders gamedayLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech has the support of girlfriend Kylie Young as he embarks on his career in the National Football League. Last week, Kylie Young documented her gameday experience as the Raiders hosted their first home game of the season at Allegiant Stadium. Kylie Young shared a few photos in a post on Instagram kicking off the first home game. In the first photo, she and Jack Bech posed for a photo on the sidelines ahead of the game. In another photo she showed off her gameday outfit for the Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Young paired a custom &quot;Bech&quot; t-shirt featuring photos of the wide receiver along with a black leather mini skirt. &quot;And so it begins! 🖤🏴‍☠️&quot;-Kylie Young captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKylie Young completed her Las Vegas Raiders gameday look with a stadium approved, clear handbag that was customized with &quot;BECH&quot; on the front. Showing her support for the wide receiver in every way possible during his rookie campaign.