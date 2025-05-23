Jack Bech's gf Kylie Young leaves 2-word message moving to Vegas for Raiders' rookie WR

Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, posted on social media, marking the beginning of life as an NFL girlfriend. The Alabama graduate relocated to Las Vegas to be there for her boyfriend's rookie season with the Raiders.

Young has been with Bech since his college football career started. Bech was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 58th pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Young marked the occasion by proclaiming herself to be a Raiders fan and beaming with pride over her boyfriend's accomplishment.

On Thursday, Young posted two photos. The first was a house-like structure in the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset sky, and the second was more sunset scenery that highlighted the landscape of Nevada.

"Hello vegas," Young wrote in the first photo.

Jack Bech's gf Kylie Young IG Stories

Young graduated from Alabama and thanked the institution for "the best 4 years," adding that she "wouldn't change a single thing" about her college years.

Kylie Young's smooth transition from college to Jack Bech's support system

Kylie Young expressed her eagerness with romantic tweets about her "love" for Jack Bech before the Raiders publicly unveiled his No. 18 jersey. Young wrote excitedly about her new loyalty to the silver and black.

"And all of a sudden I'm a Raiders fan!!! Beyond proud of you Jack! No one deserves this more than you my love! Can't wait for this next chapter," she wrote after the draft.

Their relationship was also brought to the foreground during Young's birthday. It was celebrated in April, when Bech referred to her as his "best friend" and spoke fondly in a warm social media tribute.

The Raiders are preparing for the new season with veteran coach Pete Carroll at the helm, and Bech looking to catch passes from quarterback Geno Smith.

Young's arrival in Vegas launches the start of their collective NFL journey, following on from the platform they set up during Bech's college playing days at LSU and TCU.

