Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young rocks all-black Raiders WR-loaded custom outfit for Week 2 game vs. Chargers

Jack Bech took the field on Monday night in the Las Vegas Raiders home opener at Allegiant Stadium. The rookie wide receiver had support from girlfriend Kylie Young as he made his second career start.Kylie Young shared photos on her Instagram Story of her experience at the Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Young wore a custom Jack Bech shirt that featured three photos of the wide receiver.She paired the shirt with a mini black leather skirt and knee-high black boots to complete the monochromatic look. Kylie Young also had a custom clear, stadium approved handbag that read &quot;Bech&quot; on top.Kylie Young showed her support for Jack Bech. (Photo via Kylie Young's Instagram Story)Bech didn't have a catch in Monday night's 20-9 loss to the Chargers. In the Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots, Bech had one catch for 23 yards.Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young shared excitement for draft selectionJack Bech was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Bech, who started his collegiate football career at LSU, played the last two seasons at TCU, where he had a standout season in 2024.Bech's draft selection was celebrated by his girlfriend, Kylie Young who shared a touching post on Instagram. The former University of Alabama student declared herself an instant Raiders' fan and shared how proud she was of him.&quot;And suddenly I’m a Raiders fan!!! 🩶🖤 Beyond proud of you Jack! No one is more deserving of this than you my love! Excited for this next chapter🫶🏼&quot;-Kylie Young captioned the Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver played in 12 games last season for the Horned Frogs catching 62 passes for a total of 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. Just days after he played in his final collegiate game with TCU in the Nex Mexico Bowl, his brother former Princeton wide receiver Tiger Bech was killed. Tiger Bech was one of 14 people who were killed when a man plowed a truck through New Year's Eve celebrations in New Orleans.A month later, Bech took the field in the 2025 Senior Bowl and had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. He was named the &quot;Most Valuable Player&quot; of the game.