Jack Bech's girlfriend Kylie Young sends 4-word message as young couple get romantic moment in rain

Jack Bech and his girlfriend, Kylie Young, had a cinematic moment straight out of a rom-com. On Sunday, Young posted a picture of the couple caught in the rain, wrapped in each other’s arms on a floatie in a pool. She posted the photo with the Las Vegas Raiders WR on her Instagram Story.

Kylie marked the photo with a sweet four-word caption:

“Frolicking in the rain!!!”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @kylie.youngg)

This comes within a month of their Vegas getaway.

The couple took the trip shortly after Bech was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders. Kylie shared a photo dump of the vacation on Instagram and captioned it:

"Another dump, but a new location!”

Looking back, Bech and Young went public in early 2025, with her first posting a photo of them together on January 13.

Young recently graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in interior design. She has been by Bech’s side through major milestones, including his emotional draft night.

Jack Bech’s official Raiders jersey reveal happened on May 17, and Kylie Young was right there, hyping him up. Just hours before the reveal, she posted a mirror selfie of them together on Instagram with the caption,

“My love."

Later that day, she shared a photo of Jack posing in his new No. 18 Raiders jersey, adding the caption “RAIDERSSSS” with all the excitement of a proud partner.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @kylie.youngg)

Kylie Young was there with Jack Bech when Raiders WR's brother died

Kylie Young was by Jack Bech’s side during one of the most heartbreaking moments of his life. On January 1, 2025, Jack’s older brother, Martin “Tiger” Bech, was killed in the New Orleans truck attack, which claimed 14 lives. Tiger, a former Princeton wide receiver, had been a major influence on Jack’s football journey.

As Jack penned a heartfelt note dedicated to Tiger on January 4, Young was among the people who consoled the NFL WR.

In the comments, she responded, writing:

"My strong boy ❤️❤️"

Source: (Via Instagram/ @jack.bech)

That said, Jack Bech’s 2025 NFL draft moment was deeply emotional. It was all about honoring his late brother, Tiger. Jack made it clear that getting drafted wasn’t just his dream, it was theirs.

Jack also wore Tiger’s graduation Rolex on draft night, the same watch Tiger was wearing when he died.

