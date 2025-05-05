Jack Bech sends 3-word message to GF Kylie Young as she graduates from from University of Alabama

Las Vegas Raiders rookie wide receiver Jack Bech acknowledged a personal milestone for his girlfriend, Kylie Young, with a simple congratulatory message after she graduated from the University of Alabama. Young shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram on Sunday, where she marked the end of her undergraduate journey.
Dressed in a white off-shoulder dress and beige heels, she posed with a champagne bottle in one of the snaps, and thanked the university for what she described as the best four years.
“Thank you @uniofalabama for the best 4 years! I wouldn’t change a single thing. Roll Tide forever,” Young captioned.
Bech dropped his reaction in the comments section.
“Congrats my girl,” Bech wrote.
The post came days after Bech was selected at No. 58 by the Raiders. He started his college football career at LSU, where he had 43 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns in his freshman year. After transferring to TCU, he played eight games in 2023 and posted 12 receptions for 146 yards. His standout moment came during the 2025 Senior Bowl, where he caught the game-winning TD.
As Bech prepares to join Las Vegas’ offense, he’s positioned himself as a determined athlete and someone drawing motivation from personal loss.
Jack Bech shares heartfelt birthday post for girlfriend Kylie Young
Former TCU wide receiver Jack Bech wished his girlfriend, Kylie Young, a happy birthday on his Instagram story in April. The photo showed the couple together — Bech was shirtless and Young wore swimwear with white pants.
"Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you so much and I can’t wait to share this day with you. You mean more to me than you will ever know, I love you Ky," Bech wrote on April 24.
The wide receiver enters the league carrying the memory of his late brother, Martin “Tiger” Bech, who was one of 14 people killed in a New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans. He wore his brother’s Rolex watch during draft weekend, calling the selection a shared moment and promising to honor Tiger's legacy throughout his NFL career.
