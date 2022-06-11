⁦"NFL doesn’t like free speech…unless it’s Kaepernick" - Fans react to Jack Del Rio getting $100k fine for calling U.S. Capitol insurrection a 'dust-up'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fined the team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 for his comments about the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6th. He compared it to the George Floyd murder protests.

In a statement released on the team's social media handle, Rivera said:

"I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd's murder and the actions of those on Jan. 6 who sought to topple our government. ... I feel strongly that after our conversation this morning, he will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values our team stands for."

Del Rio apologized for his comments in a statement he posted on social media:

"Referencing [the Jan 6th insurrection] as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry. I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country."

Fans on social media were split about Rivera's decision to fine Del Rio. Many claimed that the Commanders' defensive coordinator got off easily, while others argued that he should have the right to voice his opinion without being punished.

NFL fans compare Jack Del Rio and Colin Kaepernick situation

New York Times best-selling author Buzz Patterson said that fining Del Rio showcased the bias that exists in the NFL:

One fan wrote that Rivera acknowledging Del Rio's right to free speech yet fining him $100,000 was "fascist hypocrisy."

𝕁𝕠𝕣𝕕𝕒𝕟'𝕤 𝕍𝕚𝕖𝕨 @JordView Washington Commanders @Commanders https://t.co/86bJREVDsq Fascist hypocrisy. Interesting how head coach Ron Rivera claims he believes in coach Del Rio's constitutional right to free speech, yet fines him 100K to stay in line. No, George Floyd protests were not equivalent to Jan 6. They were FAR more destructive. twitter.com/Commanders/sta… Fascist hypocrisy. Interesting how head coach Ron Rivera claims he believes in coach Del Rio's constitutional right to free speech, yet fines him 100K to stay in line. No, George Floyd protests were not equivalent to Jan 6. They were FAR more destructive. twitter.com/Commanders/sta…

Another fan suggested that the Commanders' defensive coordinator should sue the franchise:

Twitter user Steve Murray claimed Jack Del Rio should be thanked for having the courage to speak his mind:

Steve Murray @VermontSteve @nbcwashington Can’t remember what Colin Kaepernick’s fine was. Oh wait, that was ok for some politically correct, woke reason. And trust me, he offended a lot more people. Del Rio should be thanked for having the balls to speak the truth. @nbcwashington Can’t remember what Colin Kaepernick’s fine was. Oh wait, that was ok for some politically correct, woke reason. And trust me, he offended a lot more people. Del Rio should be thanked for having the balls to speak the truth.

A Twitter user wrote that the punishment wasn't severe enough and compared it to Colin Kaepernick being blackballed for protesting against police brutality:

Nick Carraway @mlny126 A league that condones blackballing @Kaepernick7 and fines Jack Del Rio less than 3% of his salary for his racist comments tells you that the NFL, whose owners make most of their money off the backs of African-American players, isn’t really that concerned about his racism. IMO A league that condones blackballing @Kaepernick7 and fines Jack Del Rio less than 3% of his salary for his racist comments tells you that the NFL, whose owners make most of their money off the backs of African-American players, isn’t really that concerned about his racism. IMO

Author Wajahat Ali wrote Del Rio's comments explain why Colin Kaepernick was blackballed from the NFL:

Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli @DarrenMHaynes @wusa9 This also explains why Colin Kaepernick was blackballed and lost his career. Jack Del Rio is the norm in the NFL among coaches and owners, not the exception. They also wouldn't have a job without Black players but... @DarrenMHaynes @wusa9 This also explains why Colin Kaepernick was blackballed and lost his career. Jack Del Rio is the norm in the NFL among coaches and owners, not the exception. They also wouldn't have a job without Black players but...

One Twitter user pointed out the double standards of those that justified Colin Kaepernick not being signed by a team while also being upset about Rivera fining Del Rio:

Danny Adams - Fully Vaccinated Uncle of Dragons @Madwriter1970 Predictably the people I know complaining about Jack Del Rio's fine because "Free speech!" are the same ones who cheered Kaepernick's firing because "Your employer can tell you what to do because they sign your paycheck." Predictably the people I know complaining about Jack Del Rio's fine because "Free speech!" are the same ones who cheered Kaepernick's firing because "Your employer can tell you what to do because they sign your paycheck."

It's unlikely that Jack Del Rio will face any further action for his consequences. The Commanders will probably look to move on from the situation and prepare for the 2022 NFL season.

The team has a new starting quarterback in Carson Wentz. They will be looking to win the NFC East title for the second time in three seasons.

