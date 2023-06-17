First, it was Ja Morant, now it's New England Patriots DB Jack Jones who is surrounding headlines for the possession of a gun.

According to multiple reports Saturday, the Patriots cornerback was arrested Friday, as he was caught with two loaded guns in his carry-on baggage.

Jones will face at least two charges: possession of a concealed weapon and ammunition in an airport, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Following his arrest, Jones is expected to appear in court next week at East Boston District Court and has bail set for $50,000.

He had two firearms in his carry-on luggage.



In total he was charged with two counts of five different charges. This wasn't his first arrest.



What made Jones' situation more bizarre/ironic is that he tweeted at Ja Morant saying how he was dumb for getting in trouble for having possession of guns multiple times on IG Live, and then he got caught nearly a month later for gun charges.

"@JaMorant dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money. Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it.."

NFL fans react to Jack Jones' arrest on gun charges at Boston Logan International Airport

NFL fans clowned Jones after his gun charges at Boston Logan International Airport. They called him a clown, said that his tweet aged poorly and that he may be off the Patriots.

Here's how fans reacted:

The New England Patriots react to Jack Jones' arrest

Jones during New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Following Jack Jones' arrest, the New England Patriots released a statement. They kept it short and simple and said that they will be gathering more info and won't comment any further at this time:

"We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."

Jones was New England's fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he recorded 30 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defended in 13 games with two starts.

It's unclear whether or not Jones will be released, but he will certainly face some consequences.

