Why was Jack Jones arrested? Patriots CB charged with 2 counts of 5 offenses

Federal authorities said that New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport Friday evening after two loaded firearms were found in his carry-on luggage.

Jack Jones, 25, cornerback for the New England Patriots, was set to fly to Los Angeles when Transportation Security Administration agents discovered the two firearms during a "routine X-ray screening" of his luggage," the TSA said in a statement that has been widely reported.

He was questioned and arrested by Massachusetts State Police at the airport, said TSA. A photo of the weapons that were found has widely circulated on the internet.

Jones was charged with two state counts, each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded gun and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. The maximum sentence for his offense is yet to be ascertained if he's convicted.

The New England Patriots told CBS Boston in a statement that they were notified of the arrest and were "in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time." Jack Jones was booked on $50,000 bail and is slated to be arraigned next week, state police said.

It's a shocker for Patriots and NFL fans alike, as Jones had just completed his rookie year for the Patriots, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 13 games last year, recording two interceptions and 30 tackles. He was coming into his own as a member of Bill Belichick's super-strict system, so this arrest won't do him any favors moving forward. The NFL has a strict policy on off-field shenanigans, so this arrest is what Roger Goodell and his team painstakingly try to avoid.

Jack Jones was suspended by Bill Belichick for behavior issues

It isn't Jack Jones' first time in the news for non-football-related reasons. The talented cornerback was arrested by New England while on injured reserve late last season.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Patriots suspended Jones for getting into it with Bill Belichick.

Here is what Breer reported during a January appearance on NBC Sports Boston:

“The Jack Jones thing, my understanding of how that went, he was late to rehab sessions. He missed rehab sessions. And I even think he talked back to Bill a little about it, to the point where he felt he had to address it in a team meeting two Fridays ago."

Belichick has not publicly discussed specifics about what triggered Jones’ punishment, but the parties seemingly resolved their differences this offseason.

Belichick said in March that Jones' suspension was 'over'. The 2022 fourth-round pick has been a full participant in both Patriots open practices this spring. It remains to be seen how the Patriots address Jack Jones' latest off-the-field issue, as the 2023 NFL season is just a few months away.

