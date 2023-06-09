Jack Jones called out NFL insider Albert Breer for releasing a story about him that he claims isn't true. Breer reported that Jones didn't follow the New England Patriots' proposed structure for rehabbing his injury.

Breer also claimed that Jones got into arguments with Bill Belichick about the situation, resulting in a suspension from the team.

Here's what Breer had to say about it, according to NESN:

"The Jack Jones thing, my understanding of how that went. He was late to rehab sessions, he missed rehab sessions. And I even think he talked back to Bill a little bit about it, to the point where Bill felt like he had to address it in a team meeting."

Jack Jones is claiming that the statement is false, sharing this to his personal Twitter account in a response to Albert Breer:

"I never mouthed off at Bill idk where y’all getting that from…"

"Please don’t write false stories. how you portray the players to the media could help or hurt our career im not asking you not to do your job but DONT LIE."

Patriots fans were quick to support their player, backing him up on Twitter calling out Breer for his allegedly falsified story, including some of these top comments:

Casey Durfee @TheDurf23 @presidentjacc @AlbertBreer Breer at it again… holy smokes stop listening to anyone and everyone and trying to make it a story 🤦‍♂️ @presidentjacc @AlbertBreer Breer at it again… holy smokes stop listening to anyone and everyone and trying to make it a story 🤦‍♂️

DomThePatsFan 🏈 @domthepatsfan @presidentjacc Only fake journalists that are desperate for views think its true @presidentjacc Only fake journalists that are desperate for views think its true

Albert Breer has not responded to Jones' call out, seemingly ignoring the accusations against him. The Patriots organization, including Bill Belichick, have also declined to comment on anything relating to the issue. This should come as no surprise as the Patriots are notorious for saying as little as possible to the media. They are much more known for handling all of their issues in-house.

Jack Jones' promising start to his Patriots career

Jack Jones

After an excellent college football career as a defensive back with the Arizona State Sun Devils and USC Trojans, Jack Jones emerged as a promising NFL prospect. During the offseason leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, several professional scouts reportedly had concerns about his attitude and potential issues off the field.

While this may have caused his draft stock to slip a bit, the New England Patriots selected him in the fourth round. He quickly fit into their annually sucessful defensive system, appearing in 13 games during his rookies season and starting two of them. He put together an impressive first year, recording six defended passes and two interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown. He will look to improve even further ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

