Jack Jones landing spots: 3 teams that should sign ex-Raiders CB

The Las Vegas Raiders have formally parted ways with cornerback Jack Jones. Unable to identify a trade, the team waived the 27-year-old defensive back on Monday.

Ad

Jones began 16 games for the Raiders during 2024 and registered career-highs in tackles (69), passes defended (16) and interceptions (3).

According to ESPN, Jones gave up 698 yards, 9 scores and a 108.9 passer rating on 88 attempts as the nearest defender a year ago. These numbers likely influenced the team's decision to move on from the former fourth-round pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The transaction saves Las Vegas $3.4 million in cap space with no dead money implications.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

3 best landing spots for Jack Jones after Raiders release

Here are the 3 best landing spots for Jack Jones:

Ad

Trending

#1 Buffalo Bills

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

The Buffalo Bills present themselves as one of the top destinations for Jones after they traded Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason. Buffalo requires one more starting-caliber cornerback besides Christian Benford, and Jones can fill this role right away.

Ad

With around $5.2 million in cap space available, the Bills barely have enough fiscal room to sign Jones while setting up for another Super Bowl bid in 2025. Defensive-minded head coach Sean McDermott's experience could also best take advantage of Jack Jones' abilities in ways that the Raiders were unable to.

#2 Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals could be considered a natural destination for Jones, given their secondary's poor performance throughout the 2024 season. Cornerbacks Cam Taylor-Britt and Dax Hill fell short of expectations, contributing to Cincinnati's defensive challenges.

Ad

While adding Jones wouldn't cure all of the Bengals' ailments in the secondary, he could provide crucial depth and competition in a position of need. With Joe Burrow entering his prime, Cincinnati can't spare another year of below-average defense.

#3 Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers previously showed interest in Raiders defensive backs this offseason, as they signed Nate Hobbs to a three-year deal as their nickel cornerback. Reuniting Jack Jones and his former teammate would satisfy Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Ad

Green Bay lost cornerback Eric Stokes to free agency with Las Vegas, opening a spot that Jack Jones might take. The Packers' young defense came on strong at the end of last season, and the addition of another veteran cornerback would fortify their secondary going into 2025.

In the meantime, the Raiders will turn to this year's NFL draft to restock their corner depth. ESPN says Las Vegas might reach for first-round corner Michigan's Will Johnson or prospects such as Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky) and Trey Amos (Ole Miss) on Day 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.