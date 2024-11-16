Jack Stoll's wife Carolyn pens down emotional note following TE's farewell from Eagles

Carolyn Stoll, TE Jack Stoll’s wife, took to IG on Nov. 12 to post a heartfelt farewell note on her husband’s farewell moment from the Eagles. She posted a picture in monochrome color, of herself hugging Jack on the field with the message, “Bye Philly”.

“This people, this team & city have a special place in our hearts. Hard to always understand why.. but everything happens for a reason.” In another note, she wrote, “your resiliency, selfless character & positive attitude is unmatched. We’re going to keep riding this roller coaster together. Proud of you always.”

Philadelphia Eagles waive Jack Stoll

The Eagles waived Stoll, an undrafted free agent who joined the NFL club in 2021, this week. Stoll was with the New York Giants briefly in 2023 before returning to the Eagles.

He spent time on the Eagles' practice squad and active roster this year, seeing 201 offensive snaps in seven games and catching two passes for 10 yards. He also provided depth during Dallas Goedert's three-game absence, seeing a high snap count during that stretch.

Over three seasons with the Eagles, Stoll has appeared in 57 games and compiled 22 catches on 30 targets for 193 yards. He contributed enough on special teams to make him a valuable addition to the Eagles roster. Quietly, Stoll turned himself into a reliable role player when the team was decimated with injuries at tight end.

Stoll finds a new home 24 hours after being waived

A day after his release, Stoll found a new home. Stoll’s wife, Carolyn revealed the couple’s new destination through her IG story. She posted a picture of herself flying to Miami, Florida probably with her pet dog, Louie. The Dolphins have claimed Stoll off waivers.

Currently, Miami's roster consists of tight ends Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill (13 career catches) and Durham Smythe (four catches this year) with third-year player Tanner Conner on injured reserve.

