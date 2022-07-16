"You can't be the third best QB in your own division" - Colin Cowherd reveals why Ravens remain reluctant to hand Lamar Jackson a huge extension

At the start of the off-season, Lamar Jackson was chilled about the prospect of a second contract. This is not the usual approach taken by NFL quarterbacks when they are looking for their big payday, and neither should it be if they want to get paid.

Jackson failed to learn the from the experiences of Baker Mayfield. Mayfield allowed Cleveland to squat on his rookie deal after he took them to their first post-season in 26 years. He was then dumped twelve months later.

He now seems to have finally got the message, but is it too late? Have the Ravens had a change of heart about tying Lamar down long-term? NFL analyst Colin Cowherd certainly thinks so, and believes that the franchise has serious doubts about Jackson, and is now reluctant to commit to him.

Speaking on Fox Sports’ The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the opinionated host had his to share:

"Number three. Again, if he signs a contract, maybe there's no pressure Lamar Jackson's in a weird space. Bernard Pollard's criticizing them. He struggled in the playoffs. Now all that running around, he got hurt last year. And there's concerns about that."

Cowherd continued:

"But there is this thing, now Deshaun's in the division now Burrow's a star. You can't be the third best quarterback in your own division. That doesn't work. You got to be the first or the second best. So there's a little pressure on him. Deshaun comes in and Burrows keeps building. He's got to go toe-to-toe with those guys."

Have defensive coordinators figured out Lamar Jackson?

If this question was asked in 2020, it would have been a resounding no, as the Ravens quarterback was coming off a phenomenal season. He was named regular season MVP and led the league in touchdown passes, while also rushing for a record 1206 yards.

Lamar Jackson was the new prototype, duel threat quarterbacks were back in fashion, and everybody wanted one. Fast-forward two years and experts and are now querying whether Jackson should receive a new contract. So has the former MVP declined, and have opposing defenses figured him out?

It is somewhat unfair to always compare his numbers to the 2019 season, and in part perhaps Lamar is a victim of his own success. His average rush per attempt has come down from 6.9 to 5.8 yards, which is still sensational, and highlights that coordinators have still not found a solution to his rushing ability.

His pass completion percentage in 2021 was 64.4, down from 66.1 in 2019, but still exactly the same as 2020. The main issues last season were his interception rate and red zone play. The red zone misfires are certainly not all on Lamar, and the offensive coordinator needs to take some of the responsibility. However, his protection of the football is a concern, it may be a consequence of Jackson attempting to force passes.

If the Ravens don't come to terms on a new deal, Lamar could be facing a similar make-or-break situation that Mayfield had in 2021.

