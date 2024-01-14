"Hopefully he didn’t assault anyone": Jackson Mahomes catches fan fury after appearance with Taylor Swift in Chiefs VIP box

Jackson Mahomes and sister-in-law Brittany Mahomes have been at the center of attention for years.

As Patrick Mahomes gained popularity, fans took a keener interest in the Kansas City Chiefs QB's private life, often consuming content from his family. However, constant exposure has also led to plenty of criticism, with most users unhappy with Brittany and Jackson.

With the 2023 NFL playoffs underway, fans have been focused on Brittany's appearances, which are often with Taylor Swift in the Chiefs VIP box. The singer's new relationship with Travis Kelce has also increased attention on Mahomes' family, especially Brittany and Jackson.

In a recent Reddit post, fans called out Brittany and Jackson for hanging out with TS, even bringing up the TikTok star's alleged sexual battery case. The charges against Jackson for aggravated sexual battery were dropped earlier this month.

"Hopefully, he didn’t sexually assault anyone," one user wrote.

Others alleged that Patrick Mahomes' money saved him.

"Brothers money saved him."

Others wondered if Swift is staying away from Jackson Mahomes, not appearing on social media with him.

"Of course, Jackson is back and front and center with Britt Brat. Frick and Frack are back together again. Eww. No pictures of TS or didn't they share the box? Hmm."

Jackson Mahomes' sexual battery case gets new lifeline

Last offseason, Jackson Mahomes was arrested after a 41-year-old woman accused him of forcibly kissing her. With the preliminary hearing pending, most people were awaiting another update on Jackson's case.

However, as per new reports, a motion has been filed to withdraw the sexual battery charges.

The whole family, of course, has remained relatively tight-lipped about the situation. When asked about the case last year, Patrick Mahomes said:

"It’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself. At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So, just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building".

Further updates about Jackson's case are still pending.