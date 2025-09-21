  • home icon
  Jackson Mahomes cozies up with new GF Shyanne Blankenship on Instagram while dropping 3-word message on current relationship

Jackson Mahomes cozies up with new GF Shyanne Blankenship on Instagram while dropping 3-word message on current relationship

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 21, 2025 03:06 GMT
Jackson Mahomes has a new girlfriend this year
Jackson Mahomes has a new girlfriend this year - via Getty/CMS and Instagram

Jackson Mahomes has been making news lately thanks to his relationship with Shyanne Blankenship. On Saturday, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaned into it even further by posting on Instagram of himself embracing her at what appears to be a party.

The post bore the following message:

"happy w/u"
The relationship between the two mahomes-brother-jackson-poses-poolside-new-girlfriend-shyanne-blankenship" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">first became public when Jackson posted a video of himself together with Blankenship on TikTok. A month later, the two were seen getting together at a resort, as evidenced by an Instagram story of his. She also celebrated his 25th birthday at the time, writing:

“May your birthday be almost as wild as your 3 AM Face Time calls. Thanks for being the best kind of crazy in my life. HBD.”
Both would largely lie low regarding their relationship until September, when Blankenship posted a series of images of herself and Jackson partying on a boat:

"Too busy to care"

Just this past week, he also shared some items from Prime 1587, the steakhouse owned by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce that opened this past Wednesday. Featured in the gallery were various appetizers, cocktails, beef dishes and other main courses, and desserts.

Jackson Mahomes sent love to big brother Patrick on Chiefs star's 30th birthday

Back on Wednesday, Jackson Mahomes saw his elder brother reach a significant milestone: Patrick Mahomes turned 30. However, as he has been wont to do, he celebrated it early - just hours after his Chiefs lost 17-20 against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.

He wrote in an Instagram Story:

"hbd bro bro!! Love you!! @patrickmahomes"

The quarterback's wife Brittany also had a message for her husband:

"Happy 30th Birthday!!! You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU."

Sticking to the subject of Kansas City players' personal lives, he reacted to tight end Travis Kelce and multi-platinum pop superstar Taylor Swift becoming engaged by sharing their announcement post in an Instagram Story.

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
