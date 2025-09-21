Jackson Mahomes cozies up with new GF Shyanne Blankenship on Instagram while dropping 3-word message on current relationship

Jackson Mahomes has been making news lately thanks to his relationship with Shyanne Blankenship. On Saturday, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaned into it even further by posting on Instagram of himself embracing her at what appears to be a party.The post bore the following message:&quot;happy w/u&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe relationship between the two mahomes-brother-jackson-poses-poolside-new-girlfriend-shyanne-blankenship&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-is-sponsored=&quot;false&quot;&gt;first became public when Jackson posted a video of himself together with Blankenship on TikTok. A month later, the two were seen getting together at a resort, as evidenced by an Instagram story of his. She also celebrated his 25th birthday at the time, writing:“May your birthday be almost as wild as your 3 AM Face Time calls. Thanks for being the best kind of crazy in my life. HBD.”Both would largely lie low regarding their relationship until September, when Blankenship posted a series of images of herself and Jackson partying on a boat:&quot;Too busy to care&quot;Just this past week, he also shared some items from Prime 1587, the steakhouse owned by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce that opened this past Wednesday. Featured in the gallery were various appetizers, cocktails, beef dishes and other main courses, and desserts.Jackson Mahomes sent love to big brother Patrick on Chiefs star's 30th birthdayBack on Wednesday, Jackson Mahomes saw his elder brother reach a significant milestone: Patrick Mahomes turned 30. However, as he has been wont to do, he celebrated it early - just hours after his Chiefs lost 17-20 against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.He wrote in an Instagram Story:&quot;hbd bro bro!! Love you!! @patrickmahomes&quot;The quarterback's wife Brittany also had a message for her husband:&quot;Happy 30th Birthday!!! You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU.&quot;Sticking to the subject of Kansas City players' personal lives, he reacted to tight end Travis Kelce and multi-platinum pop superstar Taylor Swift becoming engaged by sharing their announcement post in an Instagram Story.