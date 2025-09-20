Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson makes rare feature in GF Shyanne Blankenship's latest IG post [PICS]

While Patrick Mahomes trained for the Week 3 clash against the New York Giants, his brother Jackson enjoyed a romantic time with his girlfriend, Shyanne Blankenship. On Friday, Blankenship shared an Instagram post featuring her pictures with Jackson and another friend, Isabella Rovirosa.The first slide included a solo shot of Blankenship, followed by a snap of her with boyfriend Jackson. In the picture, the two could be seen sharing a side hug. While the third slide included another solo picture of Blankenship, the last one had Rovirosa posing with the couple.&quot;Too busy to care,&quot; Blankenship captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor his outing with Blankenship, Jackson Mahomes opted for a gray t-shirt, which he paired with black pants and a cap. As for his girlfriend, she styled a brown leather jacket over a white top and a pair of dark blue jeans. Blankenship finished her overall look with white sneakers and black shades.Before featuring in Blankenship's Instagram post, Jackson Mahomes celebrated his elder brother's birthday. On Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes turned 30 and received a special birthday message from Jackson. The social media influencer took to his Instagram story to post a picture with the Chiefs quarterback, attached with a caption.&quot;Hbd bro bro!! Love you!! @patrickmahomes,&quot; Jackson wrote.Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson supported Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement decisionTravis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been close to Patrick Mahomes' family, including his younger brother Jackson. Kelce and Swift got engaged last month and broke the news via a joint Instagram post. Jackson shared that post on his Instagram story, paying his subtle support to the couple's engagement.In addition to Jackson, his sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, also dropped her honest reaction to Kelce and Swift's relationship news. Just like Jackson, the Sports Illustrated model took to her Instagram story to share the couple's IG post, attached with her wholesome message for them.“Two of the most genuine people meet &amp; fall in love. Just so happy for these two,” Brittany wrote.Before posting her latest pictures with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Shyanne Blankenship celebrated boyfriend Jackson Mahomes’ 25th birthday with a special message, praising the social media influencer.