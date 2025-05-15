Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson gets labeled as "best kind of crazy" by new GF Shyanne Blankenship

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, publicly revealed his relationship with Shyanne Blankenship in a TikTok video in April. The post showed Jackson kissing her on the cheek while lip-synching to Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face,” marking the couple’s social media debut.

On Thursday, Blankenship posted a birthday message for Jackson on her Instagram story. The photo featured the couple outdoors, with Jackson giving her a piggyback ride. He wore a white T-shirt and black shorts, while Blankenship was dressed in a black halter top, denim shorts and a cap.

“may your birthday be almost as wild as your 3 AM Face Time calls. Thanks for being the best kind of crazy in my life. HBD,” Blankenship wrote.

On Wednesday, mahomes" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Patrick’s brother posted another photo of himself and Blankenship on his Instagram story, wearing a white T-shirt and printed shorts, while Blankenship had a brown bikini and a cap on. She shared the same image on her account.

For Jackson’s birthday, his mother, Randi Mahomes, also shared a post for his son.

"Happy Birthday to my son @jacksonmahomes! You bring so much joy, laughter, and energy to our family. Keep shining and chasing your dreams. I love you endlessly!” Randi captioned.

This comes after Jackson was sentenced in March to six months of probation for one misdemeanor count of battery. The sentencing followed allegations that he shoved a waiter during an incident involving a woman who declined to testify. However, felony charges were dropped.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes celebrates birthday with Brittany

On his birthday on Thursday, Jackson Mahomes shared a moment on his Instagram story with Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, and Miranda Hogue at what was likely a dinner celebration. Jackson wore a white T-shirt, while Brittany had a multicolored dress on.

In February, Jackson also posed with Brittany during the Super Bowl. He donned a red oversized T-shirt with ripped jeans and a hat, while Brittany wore a white corset top, white jeans and a cropped white jacket.

In January, Jackson posted a family photo with Randi Mahomes, Patrick, Brittany, Pat Mahomes Sr. and Mia Randall.

“SUPER BOWl TIME!!!” Jackson captioned.

This reflects Jackson’s presence in family-centered NFL moments.

