Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was given six months of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge in an alleged case involving a woman in March. The charge came from an incident at a restaurant in Kansas.

Ad

Felony charges were dropped when the woman chose not to testify. Since then, Jackson has mostly stayed out of the public eye until this week.

On Wednesday, Jackson posted a picture of himself with his new girlfriend, Shyanne Blankenship, on his Instagram Stories. He was dressed in a casual white t-shirt and printed shorts, while Blankenship wore a brown bikini with a cap. She later reshared the image on her IG Story.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson poses poolside with new girlfriend Shyanne Blankenship (Instagram @jacksonmahomes)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Last month, Jackson hard-launched his new relationship with Blankenship via a TikTok video. In the post, he was kissing his girlfriend on the cheek while lip-syncing to Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face.”

Ad

In January, Shyanne Blankenship posted a solo photo from Honolulu, dressed in a black tube top with detachable sleeves. She captioned the post,

“what a view.”

She, however, has no posts with Jackson on Instagram as of yet.

Ad

Earlier in February, Jackson Mahomes also posted a photo with Donald Trump during Super Bowl weekend. The image drew attention on social media; however, it was seemingly not tied to any political statement.

Ad

Patrick and Jackson's father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., also faced legal proceedings last year, having been arrested on a charge of DWI.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes shares family moment via Instagram

Jackson Mahomes has remained active on social media despite staying largely out of the public eye. In January, he shared a family photo featuring Patrick, Brittany Mahomes, Randi Mahomes, Mia Randall and Pat Mahomes Sr., with the caption,

Ad

“SUPERBOWL TIME!!!!”

Ad

On Mother’s Day, Jackson also posted an Instagram Story celebrating his mother, Randi, writing,

“Happy Mother’s Day! I love you so much!!”

While Patrick Mahomes made a public Mother’s Day post for his wife, Brittany, he did not share a message for his mother across his social platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know