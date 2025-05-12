Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was officially inducted into the Texas High School Hall of Fame on Sunday. He attended the event with his wife, Brittany, and mom, Randi, who shared a Mother’s Day tribute for her daughter-in-law.

Ad

Recognizing her dedication as a parent, Randi posted a photo showing herself holding her granddaughter, Sterling Skye, while Brittany held her son, Bronze. Brittany recently welcomed a third child, Golden Raye.

“Happy Mother’s Day to @brittanylynne. The most loving, hands-on and amazing mama. These sweet babies are so blessed to have you,” Randi wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi shares a heartfelt Mother's Day message for Brittany Mahomes, Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, also shared a Mother’s Day message for Randi, posting a photo of the two on his Instagram Stories, writing:

Ad

Trending

“Happy Mother’s Day! I love you so much!!”

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi shares heartfelt Mother's Day message for Brittany Mahomes, Instagram..

Having retired from her work as an event planner last June, Randi Mahomes moved into a new home in March. In a post reflecting on the move via Instagram, she thanked her children and grandchildren, calling them her greatest joy.

Ad

“Home is where the heart is—and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family @patrickmahomes @brittanylynne @jacksonmahomes and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing," she added the caption.

Ad

Randi also announced a new business project, the “Sports Parent Academy,” to help sports parents steer through each stage of their child’s athletic journey with purpose and confidence.

Randi Mahomes celebrates Patrick Mahomes’ Hall of Fame induction

On Sunday, Randi took to her Instagram to share a public tribute for her son, Patrick, as he was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. The Chiefs' QB was recognized for his performance at Whitehouse HS, where he recorded over 8,000 passing yards and 90 TDs.

Ad

Dressed in a white two-piece formal top and trousers, Randi posed alongside Patrick, who’d donned a dark grey suit with a red tie. Brittany wore a black tube dress, and Mia Randall was in blue. She shared multiple snapshots of the event, captioning the post:

“So incredibly proud of Patrick for being inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. Watching him chase his dreams from those Friday night lights to where he is now has been nothing short of amazing. Grateful for every moment and every memory that got him here!”

Ad

During the ceremony, Mahomes reportedly also hinted at a new initiative called “Team Mahomes.” No official announcements about it have followed yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know