  • Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson shares 5-word message as Chiefs QB turns 30

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson shares 5-word message as Chiefs QB turns 30

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 18, 2025 17:12 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes received birthday messages from his younger brother Jackson. - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes turned 30-years-old on Wednesday, and the birthday wishes flooded in for the quarterback. His younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, was one of the birthday tributes shared on social media.

The 25-year-old social media influencer shared a photo of the two of them. He added a short caption sending his love and birthday wishes to the quarterback on his 30th birthday.

"hbd bro bro!! Love you!! @patrickmahomes"-Jackson Mahomes wrote.
Jackson Mahomes shared birthday wishes for older brother Patrick Mahomes. (Photo via Jackson Mahomes Instagram Story)
The photo Jackson Mahomes used for his birthday tribute was taken during a trip to Las Vegas for the annual "15 and the Mahomies Foundation" charity event.

Patrick Mahomes received touching birthday tribute from wife Brittany

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit a personal milestone this week as he turned 30-years-old. The three-time Super Bowl winner was celebrated by his friends and family with tributes on social media.

His wife Brittany shared a sweet photo carousel on Instagram and included a message for her longtime love on his birthday. She called him 'comforting' and that she is inspired by the way he goes about life. The couple have been together since high school and have three children.

"Happy 30th Birthday!!! You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU🤍"-Brittany Mahomes wrote.
Patrick Mahomes was also celebrated by his family and close friends with a start-studded birthday party at his new steakhouse, 1587 Prime. Brittany Mahomes hosted the birthday party after the Kansas City Chiefs Week 2 home opener.

Mahomes blew out the candles on a custom cookie cake and a number 30 shaped ice sculpture was party of the decor.

The birthday party was attended by his Kansas City Chiefs teammates including Travis Kelce and fiancee Taylor Swift. As well as country music star Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn. 1587 Prime officially opened its door to the public this week and is the latest business investment for Mahomes and Kelce.

