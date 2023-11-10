Jackson Mahomes is first in line to cheer Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' SKIMS campaign for Kim Kardashian

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are starring in a new holiday campaign for SKIMS. Jackson Mahomes, Patrick's younger brother, is showing his support for the family and their new venture.

SKIMS, which is owned and operated by Kim Kardashian, will have a holiday sleepwear line for the entire family. Brittany and Patrick, along with their two children Sterling and Bronze are debuting the line. Brittany debuted the photos on her Instagram this week. Jackson Mahomes was one of the first to comment on the photos.

"This is the BEST partnership yet!!!"

In the first post, Jackson Mahomes commented that it was the best partnership yet. In the second set of photos, he commented on how cute his niece and nephew looked.

"I can’t get over bronze and sterling! so cute!!"

Jackson wasn't the only one who was a fan of the SKIMS sleepwear line. The official SKIMS website had technical errors after the sleepwear became available for purchase. Once it was resolved, the sleepwear sold out quickly.

Dave Portnoy upset with Brittany Mahomes' SKIMS endorsement

The attention around Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' SKIMS campaign was overwhelming. However, there is at least one person who seems to have an issue with it. Barstool Sports' founder, Dave Portnoy, believes that Brittany Mahomes shouldn't have worked with Kim Kardashian because of her new friendship with Taylor Swift.

"BRITTANY MAHOLMES IS TRASH!!! WAY TO STAB TAYLOR RIGHT IN THE BACK AFTER SHE WELCOMED YOU INTO HER WORLD"

Taylor Swift had a feud with Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, years ago. Portnoy feels that Brittany endorsing SKIMS is a stab in the back to Taylor Swift and their new friendship.

Jackson Mahomes attends Patrick's charity gala

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes hosted their third annual charity gala for the "15 and the Mahomies" foundation on Thursday night. Jackson Mahomes was in attendance at the gala that was hosted in Texas. The Kansas City Chiefs' younger brother posted a photo of himself with Patrick and Brittany on his Instagram.

The annual gala handed out over $600,000 to organizations that benefit and better the lives of children. A cause that both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been passionate about, which led to the creation of the foundation in 2019.