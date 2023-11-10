Why is Barstool's Dave Portnoy targeting Brittany Mahomes for starring in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS wear? Exploring possible reasons related to Taylor Swift

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is criticizing Brittany Mahomes for her latest project. According to him, it’s not just any brand but a loungewear and underwear company Kim Kardashian owns. Putting things together, it’s a campaign that might make Taylor Swift furious.

Portnoy refers to Swift's feud with Kardashian and her ex-husband, hip-hop artist Kanye Swift, that lasted for a decade. Fast forward to 2023, and the 12-time Grammy Award winner has spent much time with Patrick Mahomes’ wife, especially during Kansas City Chiefs games.

Dave Portnoy takes offense with Brittany Mahomes’ latest endorsement

As he quoted the newest advertisement of Kardashian’s brand Skims featuring Brittany Mahomes, Portnoy tweeted:

“BRITTANY MAHOLMES (Mahomes) IS TRASH!!! WAY TO STAB TAYLOR RIGHT IN THE BACK AFTER SHE WELCOMED YOU INTO HER WORLD”

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were featured in the campaign wearing matching attires with their children, Sterling Skye and Patrick Bronze III.

Portnoy and millions of Taylor Swift fans won’t forget how Kardashian and West teamed up against her. Their lengthy feud started in the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video. The rapper claimed that Beyonce should have won the award.

West later apologized for his actions but not after making appearances on Jay Leno’s and Ellen DeGeneres’ programs to discuss what happened. A year later, Swift performed “Innocent,” a song allegedly about West, at the 2010 VMAs.

When everyone thought the feud was over, West reverted from his apology three years later. However, the two musicians have remained civil over the next few years, with Swift presenting West the Video Vanguard Award in the 2015 VMAs.

But the peaceful relationship turned hostile after West released the song “Famous” with a reference to him and Swift potentially having intercourse. The hip-hop mogul claimed to have permission from Swift before releasing the song.

Swift’s friends, like Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss, responded quickly to West’s controversial single. Meanwhile, the target of the malicious lyrics had some words for West during her acceptance speech at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

This is where Kim Kardashian enters the narrative by claiming that Swift knew the infamous line. West also released a music video for the song featuring a clip wherein he and Swift’s image and likeness lying in bed.

Soon after, Kardashian released video footage of the phone call between West and Swift wherein she allegedly said the controversial line in “Famous” is like a compliment. The entire phone call was released years later, but Swift claimed she never heard the song before its release.

Brittany Mahomes has become BFF with Taylor Swift

Swift and Mahomes have spent more time since the multi-awarded musician has been associated with tight end Travis Kelce. They have been seen together at the Arrowhead Stadium suite and even shared a special handshake.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were also present during the private party Kelce arranged for Swift. In return, Taylor Swift invited Mahomes, Paige Buechele, and Lyndsay Bell to her Tribeca apartment to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 9 game in Frankfurt, Germany.

How Swift will react to the Mahomes’ latest commercial with Kardashian’s clothing line remains to be seen.