"You didn't do s**t lil' bro" "All you did was dance on the sideline TikTok boy" - Jackson Mahomes gets mercilessly trolled by NFL fans for claiming to have 'whooped Cardinals' a**' 

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs steamrolled the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the new NFL season. Without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs did not miss a beat as they dismantled Kyler Murray and Arizona 44-21.

Patrick's brother, Jackson is always vocal about his older brother's team and how well they do on Sunday. Jackson took to his Twitter account and posted "We whooped a** today."

While that was true, as the Chiefs dominated, NFL fans took exception to the "we" in Jackson's tweet. One NFL fan posted and said that Jackson didn't do anything at all.

"You didn’t do sh*t lil bro."

Another NFL fan posted that all Jackson did was dance on the sidelines and film TikToks.

"All u did was dance on the sideline tik tok boy."

As expected, more NFL fans replied to Mahomes' status. Most of them replied by asking if he actually played.

One thing is for sure when football season comes around, Jackson Mahomes will always have his haters, no matter what he does or says.

Mahomes and the Chiefs torch the Cardinals

Sticking with Jackson's tweet, the Chiefs did whoop the Cardinals on Sunday. If there were any question marks surrounding how Patrick Mahomes was going to put up points without Tyreek Hill, who was traded to Miami, they were well and truly answered.

The Chiefs put up 44 points with their quarterback throwing for 360 yards and five touchdowns as he completed 30 of his 39 passes. His receiving core was special, too.

Tight end Travis Kelce had eight receptions, 121 yards, one TD. Juju Smith-Schuster had six receptions and 79 yards, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling had four recs, 44 yards. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught three passes for 32 yards and two touchdowns.

Isiah Pacheco was the Chiefs' best back, totaling 62 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

For the Cardinals, it does not make for pretty reading as Murray struggled. He completed 22 of his 34 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. The Cardinals offense was not good on third down either, going 3/12 while the Chiefs went 5/8.

As Jackson tweeted, the Chiefs did whoop the Cardinals. While it was the first game to open each teams' season, there were definitely some red flags for Arizona. For the Kansas City Chiefs, life without Tyreek Hill has started perfectly with a dominating win. His absence was hardly felt at all.

