Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs offense "unpredictable" and more potent without Tyreek Hill, claims NFL analyst

Before the start of 2022 NFL season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had many wondering if they were going to be as explosive this year without Tyreek Hill. Sunday's contest against the Arizona Cardinals indicated that the team might be even more explosive without him.

Speaking on Sunday Night Football Final, NFL analyst Chris Simms endorsed the team, explaining how they may have gotten better without Hill:

"I think Tyreek Hill is awesome. But I do think that the Chiefs became a little too obsessed with ‘Let's just get Tyreek and Kelce the ball,’ and that became a little predictable."

He continued, claiming the Chiefs are now as unpredictable as ever:

"'[When] Tyreek [is] here, they like to run this play. And when Tyreek is there, they like to run that play.' You don't know where it's coming from right now with Juju Smith-Schuster, Kelce, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and a bunch of other guys that Andy Reid has had the eye for as far as scouting his football team that, maybe, are not household names yet."

Lastly, he said he was a "believer":

"Mecole Hardman, the running, the offensive line [which] I think is one of the best pass protecting o-lines of football. I really think the Kansas City offense will be as good as we've seen it throughout the whole year. I'm a believer in Mahomes and Andy Reid."

How well did Patrick Mahomes do on Sunday?

Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Heading into the contest, many were unsure of what kind of performance to expect from Patrick Mahomes. What took place was as good of a game from him as any in his career. He completed 30 of 39 pass attempts for 360 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The Chiefs scored regularly throughout the game, putting up, at least, seven points per quarter. Meanwhile, the Cardinals failed to score in two of the quarters and only had seven points going into the fourth quarter. The Chiefs won the game 44-21. The team will try to keep the momentum going as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 PM EDT on September 15.

