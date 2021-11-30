"She better learn how to play" - Patrick Mahomes reveals the sport he wants daughter to master

Patrick Mahomes was a dual-sport athlete growing up in Texas. Mahomes was a quarterback in high school and college for Texas Tech. But in addition to that, Mahomes was also a successful pitcher in baseball. Mahomes ultimately chose football over baseball, and the rest is history.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, has an athletic background in her own right. She was a professional soccer player after playing for four years at UT Tyler. Their daughter Sterling Mahomes is bound to be an athlete when she grows up. Patrick Mahomes told 610 Sports' "The Drive," which sport he sees Sterling playing.

Audacy Sports @AudacySports



Patrick Mahomes joined The Drive with



"We understand how important these games are gonna be...everyone in our division has a chance at it."

Patrick Mahomes reveals he sees his daughter playing golf

When asked by "The Drive" what sport he sees his daughter playing, Patrick Mahomes had a thought-out answer. He said:

"Obviously she's going to play soccer. With Brittany and our love for soccer, she'll be out there kicking it a little bit. But I say I want her to play golf. And so I told Britney she better learn how to play golf because me and Sterling are going out there whenever she's able to swing a club. I'm going to take her to a golf course and we're going to figure it out. And she'll probably be better than me by age 15."

It makes sense that his daughter is going to play some soccer as she grows up. Inevitably with Brittany's soccer past, she's likely to try soccer before anything else. Brittany is also a fitness guru, so it's safe to assume Sterling is getting the right food in her body at a young age.

But golf came as a surprising answer from Mahomes. Given his baseball history, one would assume he'd want his daughter to have a successful softball career to follow in his footsteps.

Regardless of what sport she plays, Sterling Mahomes has a bright future ahead of her. She was born on February 20th of this year and received a soccer scholarship from Patrick Mahomes' alma mater at one month old.

Robert 'Blue Checkmark' Rimpson @Rimpsanity Sterling Mahomes is less than a month old. She got a national letter of intent for soccer scholarship offer from Texas Tech 2 days after she was born.



What took so long?

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is one of the best athletes on Earth, and he's going to be a great coach for his daughter someday. Brittany will likely take charge of Sterling's soccer career, but it sounds like Patrick will be the one to teach her golf.

Who knows? Sterling could wind up having a better athletic career than either of her parents.

