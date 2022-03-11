Jackson Mahomes swarmed by fans at Justin Bieber concert

Jackson Mahomes’s appearance at a Justin Bieber concert was enough to send the crowd into a frenzy. Bieber was in Los Angeles for his second show at the Crypto.com Arena. The younger brother of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his way down to his floor seat as people started to gather around him, asking for selfies with the TikTok personality. According to TMZ Sports, Mahomes obliged the requests of the masses before the start of the show.

Jackson Mahomes at Justin Bieber Concert | Source: TMZ Sports

TMZ @TMZ Apparently, some Beliebers are also Jackson Mahomes fans tmz.me/nSNm4pb Apparently, some Beliebers are also Jackson Mahomes fans tmz.me/nSNm4pb

Jackson Mahomes remains an influential person of the moment, despite polarizing actions during the 2021 NFL season

As Patrick Mahomes' brother, certain clout develops for being related to the NFL's biggest star. Jackson Mahomes found himself was in the headlines this past season for all the wrong reasons. From pouring water on Baltimore Ravens fans, inappropriately dancing on a memorial of the late NFL player Sean Taylor to publicly criticizing a local Kansas City business, the TikTok personality drew a lot of attention off the field that might have been a distraction for his brother.

The NFL offseason provides some relief from the game's grind, and it appears the same spirit can be applied to Jackson Mahomes' name arising in the news cycle. While Patrick Mahomes is getting ready for his upcoming wedding to fiancée Brittany Matthews and the two recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday and their respective bachelor/bachelorette parties, Jackson Mahomes appears to be out and about trying to live his best life.

The Source Magazine @TheSource Patrick Mahomes Celebrates His Bachelor Party with Big Sean at Drai’s Las Vegas ow.ly/cp4b30scgYc Patrick Mahomes Celebrates His Bachelor Party with Big Sean at Drai’s Las Vegas ow.ly/cp4b30scgYc

The younger Mahomes recently announced his decision to move from Kansas City to Los Angeles, putting him in the middle of the hustle and bustle that any young TikTok star would desire.

Many fans speculated that Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews were distractions to Patrick Mahomes during the recent NFL season. If the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wanted to be more focused next season, he might have some respite just from the fact that his younger brother will no longer be a resident in the same city. The move, however, does not prevent Jackson Mahomes from attending any future Chiefs games as, at least, one game is already in Los Angeles due to the yearly AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes im moving to LA in July. im moving to LA in July.

As for Jackson Mahomes and the Justin Bieber concert, it appears a lot of fun was had by all in attendance.

