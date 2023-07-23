Jackson Mahomes and his antics often elicit strong reactions from observers. Often his shenanigans are harmless, with posts on social media platforms like TikTok. On other occassions, they can have real-life consequences.

Currently, Patrick Mahomes' brother is appearing in a court case related to three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. It stems from an incident that was captured on tape where he was seen allegedly forcibly kissing a woman. He has pled not guilty to the charges.

He appeared for a closed court hearing pertaining to the charges but it was his social media activity that riled many NFL fans. He posted on social media, writing,

"You become your best self when you work on things that people can't take away from you. Mindset, character, personality, transparency, communication... That's the real upgrade."

Talking about becoming his best self when the charges against him are so severe did not seem the way to go for many observers. Some saw it as a way to attract attention to his own self in a desperate bid for relevance. They took to Reddit to make their feelings clear about the TikTok star.

Jackson Mahomes appears at Johnson County closed court hearing

Jackson Mahomes appeared before a judge in Johnson County for a closed court hearing. Since Friday's hearing was closed, we do not have further details about what transpired at the event. The police report says he attempted to kiss the owner of a restaurant multiple times, grabbed her by the throat, and put his tongue in her mouth and left visible marks on her neck.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 31, 2023. Jackson Mahomes and his attorney have requested that the case be sealed. He was arrested on May 3, 2023 initially. He posted a $100,000 bond in this case on the same day as his arrest and was released following his first court appearance.

The incident took place in Aspen's Restaurant on February 25, 2023. Available surveillance footage show Jackson Mahomes allegedly kissing the owner of the establishment without consent.

Note: Some viewers may find the below video distressing; discretion is advised.

The case has cast a cloud over the otherwise exuberant celebrations that Patrick Mahomes and his family have been involved in since winning the Super Bowl last season. With the preliminary hearing set for the end of August, this unwanted distraction will likely continue to dog the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback going into the 2023 season, which begins with them facing the Detroit Lions on September 7.

