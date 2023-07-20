Patrick Mahomes' mother lashes out against 'cruel' hate as fans dissect Mahomes family's Quarterback scenes

A few days ago, Netflix released its hit documentary series, which features Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

The show follows the ups and downs of the Kansas City Chiefs, Mariota's debut season with the Arizona Flacons, and Cousin's acknowledgement of his limited time left in the league.

Quarterback instantly became a fan favorite and is currently trending as the most-watched show on Netflix. Along with following the three quarterbacks, the show also focuses on their off-field pursuits. And it's Patrick Mahomes' family who has gathered the most attention since the release of the docuseries.

The series does a successful job of changing fans' perspectives on Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes, who used to get an exorbitant amount of online hate. But NFL fans still cannot stand Jackson Mahomes, who only appeared for less than two minutes in the show.

Despite the show's high rating and attempt at showing the unseen part of a quarterback's life, the fans did their best to carefully analyze and dissect the show. Some of their analysis and conclusions were positive, however, many viewers were not as kind as others. Therefore, to call out such haters, Mahomes' mother, Randi, wrote a telling statement on Twitter.

"I will never understand the ugliness of strangers. What do you get out of being so cruel to me or anyone?"

Fans were supporting Randi and telling her that others were jealous because she's the mother of one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Patrick Mahomes will strive for more this season

Two Super Bowl titles are not enough for him; therefore, Patrick Mahomes will try to bring his A-game this season. He is not content with his past achievements and wants to continue building with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think the thing this year is how we can keep building?"

"Obviously, we won the Super Bowl last year and it was amazing, but we still have a lot of young guys, and we want to continue to get better and better. You look around the AFC, everyone has gotten better.

"So you want to continue to build and build and not be satisfied with what we did last year and see if we can take that next step."

The next step for the Chiefs is winning consecutive Super Bowl titles, a feat achieved by only a few teams in NFL history. Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain but has recovered and feels confident going into training camp.

Other teams in the AFC have made significant roster changes to challenge the Chiefs' success.

Andy Reid, the Chiefs' head coach, constantly challenges Mahomes and never allows him to become complacent. The Chiefs QB recognizes the opportunity for the Chiefs to become an NFL dynasty and is motivated to achieve that goal.

