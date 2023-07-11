“Can I watch it without Brittany Mahomes?” – Patrick Mahomes’ wife gets grilled by fans for starring in Netflix series ‘Quarterback’

Patrick Mahomes' family has grown to be just as popular as the Kansas City Chiefs QB.

However, not all attention directed towards them has been positive. As their popularity grows, so do haters calling out their fame and controversies. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, has been at the receiving end of constant criticism and ridicule.

With Netflix releasing the documentary 'Quarterback', fans are focused on Netflix's very first project with the NFL. Of course, Netflix has produced popular sports documentaries like The Last Dance and Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Focusing on QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, this will be a different experience for fans. That being said, a few users aren't excited about watching Brittany Mahomes feature in the documentary with the QB.

On Instagram, fans wondered if they could watch the work without Brittany in it:

Image Credit: Comments from @omahaproductions Instagram

"How can I watch it without Brittany Mahomes?"

Other users had similar reactions, even referring to Brittany as Karen Mahomes. Some also mentioned Jackson Mahomes, who is currently less active on social media.

"The NFL promoting the obnoxious Mahomes wife and I'm sure the idiot brother is in there as well."

Dan De La Cruz @Real_World_Ging Netflix @netflix It's almost time for kick off!



Watch the first four minutes of Quarterback, our new docuseries following Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes. Premieres this Wednesday. It's almost time for kick off! Watch the first four minutes of Quarterback, our new docuseries following Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes. Premieres this Wednesday. https://t.co/NOIsORFmjB Is there a censored version of this I can watch without Brittany Mahomes twitter.com/netflix/status… Is there a censored version of this I can watch without Brittany Mahomes twitter.com/netflix/status…

DaSivers @TheSuperSivers Netflix @netflix It's almost time for kick off!



Watch the first four minutes of Quarterback, our new docuseries following Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes. Premieres this Wednesday. It's almost time for kick off! Watch the first four minutes of Quarterback, our new docuseries following Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes. Premieres this Wednesday. https://t.co/NOIsORFmjB MaHoMeS wAs AcTiNg 🙄 We’re all going to learn on Wednesday how bad it really was… twitter.com/netflix/status… MaHoMeS wAs AcTiNg 🙄 We’re all going to learn on Wednesday how bad it really was… twitter.com/netflix/status…

Scott @SBailey955 @netflix @NFL Pls keep Brittany off the screen as much as possible @netflix @NFL Pls keep Brittany off the screen as much as possible

With Patrick Mahomes or not, a few users also requested for a censored version that doesn't include Brittany.

That being said, there are fans excited about seeing the behind the scenes featuring Mahomes in Quarterback. Brittany, excited, shared some love people sent her way as the clips dropped:

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne 🏼 Thanks girl! twitter.com/sierrajasso4/s… Sierra @sierrajasso4 It starts at home and she’s clearly killin it in every way as a mom and wife. I’m most excited for @netflix Quarterback episodes to have an in depth look of how badass and supportive @BrittanyLynne is for our QBIt starts at home and she’s clearly killin it in every way as a mom and wife. I’m most excited for @netflix Quarterback episodes to have an in depth look of how badass and supportive @BrittanyLynne is for our QB 🔥 It starts at home and she’s clearly killin it in every way as a mom and wife. I appreciate kind people🥹🏼 Thanks girl! I appreciate kind people🥹🙏🏼 Thanks girl!💖 twitter.com/sierrajasso4/s…

When does Quarterback, starring Patrick Mahomes, air on Netflix?

Releasing on Netflix, the docuseries will be produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions. Peyton Manning owns Omaha, while Patrick Mahomes owns 2PM Productions.

Other players like Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, and Keith Cossrow are executive producers. Having released a power-packed trailer weeks ago, Quarterback will be airing on July 12, 2023.

A well-crafted work, the documentary series will try to provide outsiders an exclusive look into the NFL world. Something that goes beyond the on-field games.

Patrick Mahomes, who is a major highlight of the show, spoke about the Netflix show in a statement:

"I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family. From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all."

Furthermore, Mahomes said that this will showcase the time, preparation and balance needed to play in the NFL.

Irrespective of the feedback, 'Quarterback' is one of Netflix's most-anticipated shows this year.

Poll : 0 votes